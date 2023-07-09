'ElonJet' Creator Brings His Flight-Tracking Account To Twitter Competitor Threads

Jack Sweeney, the college student behind the “ElonJet” account that tracks Elon Musk’s private jet, has taken off for Meta’s Threads after Twitter suspended his account last year.

Sweeney’s move to Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter competitor arrives months after Musk threatened to take legal action against the college student in December. Musk, in posts at the time, warned users about “doxxing real-time location info” as he referred to a “crazy stalker” following a car that carried his son.

Sweeney, who has shared publicly available information, had over 30 accounts on Twitter that tracked flights from the likes of Musk, former President Donald Trump, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Zuckerberg, according to Insider.

Sweeney, in his first post on Thursday, declared that “ElonJet has arrived” on Threads.

″@zuck will I be allowed to stay,” wrote Sweeney in another post from the account.

The account, seen on other rival platforms like Mastodon and Bluesky, has over 53,000 followers on Threads since its launch as of Sunday morning.

Sweeney’s suspension led Twitter to refresh its policy on sharing “someone’s private information online” in what it described as a breach of privacy and of the platform’s rules.

The policy read: “Sharing private information can pose serious safety and security risks for those affected and can lead to physical, emotional, and financial hardship.”

Sweeney told Insider that he’d like to post on Threads just as he does on Instagram, adding that he hopes for Meta to allow auto-posting on the platform. Sweeney has used Instagram to track Musk’s flights following his Twitter suspension.