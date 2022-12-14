Twitter Quietly Bans Account That Tracked Elon Musk's Private Jet

Twitter has suspended an account dedicated to tracking the whereabouts of Elon Musk’s private jet, directly contradicting Musk’s own earlier pledge not to ban the account as evidence of his “commitment to free speech.”

In addition to @ElonJet, the Twitter account belonging to its creator, Jack Sweeney, has also been suspended.

Sweeney told BuzzFeed News his suspensions came without warning but may have been retribution for a screenshot he shared earlier this month allegedly proving that Twitter was quietly restricting the reach of his tweets.

Whatever the reason for the sudden ban, Sweeney said it exemplifies the danger of handing control of all of Twitter ― or any communication platform, for that matter ― to a single, impulsive person.

“It just shows that they can play the rules however they want to, really, for whoever they want,” he said.

The ban comes with a heaping scoop of irony. Shortly after Musk purchased Twitter in late October, he’d boasted about leaving @ElonJet unhindered as proof of his evenhandedness.

My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Following the bans Wednesday, the Twitter community fact-checked that pledge in amusing fashion. A Community Note under Musk’s tweet now reads, “The implied account in this tweet is elonjet, which is currently banned.”

As a reminder, Musk considers himself a “free speech absolutist” who previously said he opposes censorship of any speech “that goes far beyond the law.”

The @ElonJet Twitter account only relayed publicly available data, which is still visible on Facebook and Instagram.