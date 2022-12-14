What's Hot

Patrick Dempsey Shaves Off His Hair And Fans Are Disenchanted

U.S. Gold Medal Sprinter At Tokyo Olympics Is Already Banned From Paris Olympics

Lizzo Reveals Her Brilliant Tour Rider While Day Drinking With Seth Meyers

Stephen Colbert Scorches Trump With ‘White Lotus’-Inspired Nickname

Meghan Markle Became A 'Scapegoat For The Palace,' Explosive Netflix Trailer Claims

Sigourney Weaver Recalls James Cameron's 'Crazy' Demand That Made Her Bleed

Twitter Looking To Stiff Laid-Off Employees On Their Severance: Report

Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' By Death Of Show's Former DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Jimmy Fallon Likens The Trumps To Another Chaotic Family

Istanbul Mayor Sentenced To Prison For Insulting Turkish Officials

Alaska Law Officer Killed While Trying To Scare Muskoxen Away From Dog Kennel

Jimmy Kimmel Blown Away By 'Even Crazier' New Details About Trump's Coup Attempt

U.S. News
Twitterelon muskfree speechelonjet

Twitter Quietly Bans Account That Tracked Elon Musk's Private Jet

Musk had previously pledged to leave the account up as evidence of his "commitment to free speech."
Ryan Grenoble

National Reporter, HuffPost

Twitter has suspended an account dedicated to tracking the whereabouts of Elon Musk’s private jet, directly contradicting Musk’s own earlier pledge not to ban the account as evidence of his “commitment to free speech.”

In addition to @ElonJet, the Twitter account belonging to its creator, Jack Sweeney, has also been suspended.

Sweeney told BuzzFeed News his suspensions came without warning but may have been retribution for a screenshot he shared earlier this month allegedly proving that Twitter was quietly restricting the reach of his tweets.

Whatever the reason for the sudden ban, Sweeney said it exemplifies the danger of handing control of all of Twitter ― or any communication platform, for that matter ― to a single, impulsive person.

“It just shows that they can play the rules however they want to, really, for whoever they want,” he said.

The ban comes with a heaping scoop of irony. Shortly after Musk purchased Twitter in late October, he’d boasted about leaving @ElonJet unhindered as proof of his evenhandedness.

Following the bans Wednesday, the Twitter community fact-checked that pledge in amusing fashion. A Community Note under Musk’s tweet now reads, “The implied account in this tweet is elonjet, which is currently banned.”

As a reminder, Musk considers himself a “free speech absolutist” who previously said he opposes censorship of any speech “that goes far beyond the law.”

The @ElonJet Twitter account only relayed publicly available data, which is still visible on Facebook and Instagram.

Shortly after banning the account, Musk’s jet flew from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ryan Grenoble - National Reporter, HuffPost

National Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community