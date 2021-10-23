Tiger Rescued From Freezing Backyard Cage Celebrates 1st Birthday At Sanctuary

A tiger rescued as a cub from a Texas backyard during the state’s historic cold spell in February celebrated her first birthday last week at the sanctuary where she now lives.

Elsa, named after the “Frozen” character, enjoyed some special birthday treats and got to tear into a piñata filled with different foods and scents at Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas.

Advertisement

Elsa batting at her piñata at her first birthday party. Christi Gilbreth

Now that she’s older and bigger ― 185 pounds and growing ― she was also able to move to a new area of the sanctuary that includes an in-ground pool, a waterfall, multi-level platforms for climbing, and a big cat hammock, according to a release from the Humane Society of the United States, which runs the sanctuary.

Elsa lounging in her pool. Christi Gilbreth

Law enforcement removed Elsa from a home in San Antonio in February after a neighbor called to report what sounded like a crying tiger, according to My San Antonio. Sheriff Javier Salazar of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the young tiger in “not suitable” living conditions: a cage outside, as record low temperatures hit the state.

Elsa getting in the autumnal spirit. Piper Crussell

When found, Elsa had a missing patch of fur that appeared to be from rubbing against her cage. Some of her fur was also “worn down” from a harness she was wearing in the cage, according to the Humane Society.

Advertisement

Things are looking much brighter these days for the spunky feline.

Elsa exploring her new habitat at the sanctuary. Christi Gilbreth