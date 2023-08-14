This Reviewer-Favorite 'Holy Grail' Sunscreen Is 20% Off For A Limited Time

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
It’s verifiably scorching outside, which means it’s really important to be slathering sunscreen on ourselves and our loved ones. Sunscreen is proven to reduce the risk of skin cancer and protect skin against premature aging, but unfortunately, that knowledge is not always enough to actually inspire us to apply sunscreen. Greasy, heavy sun lotions can make you dread application so much that logic goes out the window (I know that’s true for me).
That’s why this bestselling EltaMD Clear broad-spectrum SPF 46 —currently 20% off with discount code CHEERS as part of Dermstore’s anniversary sale — is here to save the day and probably answer more than a few of your prayers.
Beloved by dermatologists and thousands of 5-star reviewers, it provides strong UVA and UVB protection in a lightweight, oil- and fragrance-free formula that promises to leave no sticky residue on your face and no white cast. Those with sensitive skin or rosacea may benefit from its calming niacinamide and antibacterial zinc, both skincare favorites for soothing inflamed skin. This cult-favorite SPF also moisturizes with popular hyaluronic acid while helping even out hyperpigmentation, reducing shine and lightly exfoliating pores thanks to the inclusion of lactic acid. You just can’t go wrong with this gentle powerhouse sunscreen, and its 20% discount is the cherry on top.
Apply under or over makeup, and be sure to reapply every two hours while you’re in the sun.
Check out these glowing reviews from Dermstore — and while you’re grabbing a bottle for yourself, do your teen or your partner a favor and let them in on this sun protection must-have, too.
Promising reviews:
“This is my go–to sunscreen. I’ve used it for about four years now and it’s perfect. It applies very smoothly and dries down quick. It feels more like a serum than a sunscreen. For years I dreaded applying sunscreen, but this one is amazing. I have from time to time wandered away from this product, but I always come back. No other sunscreen compares.” — Jessica
“It’s honestly as good as sunscreen gets. I used it on my boyfriend and he thought I was putting regular lotion on his face since it’s so soothing and goes on totally transparent. Plus it’s non-irritating and great for skin conditions like acne.” — Delaney
“This is by far my favorite sunscreen. I use it daily and it always protects my face from getting sunburnt. This is the one sunscreen that I used when I had severe acne and it helped my acne and inflammation greatly! I recommend it to everyone I meet.” — Stacy
“This sunscreen is my favorite. As a brown-skinned girl, this doesn’t leave a white cast after being blended in! It also is incredibly hydrating.” — Savi
“Holy grail sunscreen. As if this product NEEDS another five-star review — but it’s too good not to sing its praises! It blends like a dream and it doesn’t bother my oily, acne-prone skin. I don’t find that there’s any white cast, and my skin appears hydrated and glowy. Five million stars!” — Amy
“As someone who has had numerous basal skin cancers removed from my face, I am always on the lookout for the best sun protection. This product has become my number one choice. It is easy to use, fragrance-free, and works the best to prevent sun damage.” — Laurel