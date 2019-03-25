Elton John's Most Gloriously Over-The-Top Costumes Through The Years

Getty Images

If there’s one man who understands the importance of flashy concert tour costumes, it’s Elton John.

The iconic singer, whose career is the focus of the upcoming “fantasy musical” “Rocketman,” has never been one for subtlety on tour.

John was hands down one of the biggest music acts of the ’70s, and we’d go as far as to say he’s just as widely known for his extravagant outfits as his music. Who could forget his sequined Los Angeles Dodgers uniform, created by costume designer extraordinaire Bob Mackie? Or all those glorious, feathered hats? And, of course, we can’t talk about Elton John without mentioning his collection of eyewear. No one can pull off oversized glasses quite like the multiple Grammy Award winner.

John revisited many of his most memorable costumes while working with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele on the wardrobe for his current Farewell Tour. Looking through all those old outfits “unearthed an exhilarating rush of emotions,” he told V magazine.

“I can’t believe how sartorially crazy I was, particularly in the ’70s!”

In honor of John’s 72nd birthday on Monday, take a look at his most wonderfully over-the-top costumes through the years: