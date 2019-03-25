Style & Beauty

Elton John's Most Gloriously Over-The-Top Costumes Through The Years

The Rocketman has never been one for subtlety on tour.

If there’s one man who understands the importance of flashy concert tour costumes, it’s Elton John.

The iconic singer, whose career is the focus of the upcoming “fantasy musical” “Rocketman,” has never been one for subtlety on tour.

John was hands down one of the biggest music acts of the ’70s, and we’d go as far as to say he’s just as widely known for his extravagant outfits as his music. Who could forget his sequined Los Angeles Dodgers uniform, created by costume designer extraordinaire Bob Mackie? Or all those glorious, feathered hats? And, of course, we can’t talk about Elton John without mentioning his collection of eyewear. No one can pull off oversized glasses quite like the multiple Grammy Award winner.

John revisited many of his most memorable costumes while working with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele on the wardrobe for his current Farewell Tour. Looking through all those old outfits “unearthed an exhilarating rush of emotions,” he told V magazine.

“I can’t believe how sartorially crazy I was, particularly in the ’70s!”

In honor of John’s 72nd birthday on Monday, take a look at his most wonderfully over-the-top costumes through the years:

Circa 1973
David Warner Ellis via Getty Images
Elton John onstage in a sequined suit.
1974
Chris Walter via Getty Images
John at The Forum in Inglewood, California, dressed as Minnie Mouse.
1974
Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
John performs at an open-air concert in May 1974 in Watford, England.
1974
Robert Knight Archive via Getty Images
John goes metallic.
1974
Ed Caraeff/Morgan Media via Getty Images
John performs at The Forum on Oct. 3 in Inglewood, California.
1974
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
John performs at the piano wearing a giant fuzzy hat, circa 1974.
1974
Robert Knight Archive via Getty Images
John performs onstage in a feathered hat.
Circa 1974
Robert Knight Archive via Getty Images
The performer in stripes plays a bejeweled piano.
Circa 1974
Robert Knight Archive via Getty Images
John goes full feather with palm tree glasses.
1975
Chris Walter via Getty Images
John wears his iconic sequined Los Angeles Dodgers uniform at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
1975
Michael Putland via Getty Images
John performs at the Midsummer Music one-day festival at Wembley Stadium in London, June 1975.
1975
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Pop singer Elton John performs "Pinball Wizard" in The Who's rock opera movie, "Tommy," which was released on March 26, 1975, in the United Kingdom.
1975
David Warner Ellis via Getty Images
John performs onstage in 1975.
1975
Maureen Donaldson via Getty Images
John is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in October 1975. He wears a suit emblazoned with named stars, including his own.
1976
Ron Galella via Getty Images
John performing in concert on Aug. 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
1977
GAMMA via Getty Images
John performs with Miss Piggy on "The Muppet Show."
1982
Keystone via Getty Images
The performer in concert at the Hammersmith Odeon in London, December 1982.
1982
Richard E. Aaron via Getty Images
John performs in rainbow array at Madison Square Garden in New York in August 1982.
1982
Peter Still via Getty Images
A militaristic Elton John at London's Hammersmith Odeon in December 1982.
1982
Images Press via Getty Images
A swashbuckling Elton John in concert circa 1982 in New York City.
1984
Express via Getty Images
John performing in concert.
1986
Jim Steinfeldt via Getty Images
John onstage during the Ice on Fire Tour, in Bloomington, Minnesota.
1986
Frederic REGLAIN via Getty Images
John performs at Paris Bercy Concert Hall.
1986
Time Life Pictures via Getty Images
John performs wearing an Amadeus Mozart wig.
1986
Icon and Image via Getty Images
The singer, pianist and composer plays his piano on stage during the Ice on Fire Tour on Aug. 18, 1986, at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan.
1986
Paul Natkin via Getty Images
John performs onstage with a structural wig.
1986
Bob King via Getty Images
John wears a costume by Bob Mackie in 1986.
1987
Dave Hogan via Getty Images
John and partner David Furnish at home in London for Elton John's 40th birthday party.
1995
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Billy Joel (left) and John performing at a benefit concert for the Rain Forest Foundation International at New York's Carnegie Hall.
1995
Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images
Elton John performs in support of his Made in England release at Shoreline Amphitheatre on Sept. 15 in Mountain View, California.
2000
Dave Hogan via Getty Images
Elton John in hot-pink paisley at a concert at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 22 in New York.
2009
Ethan Miller via Getty Images
Elton John takes a curtain call at the end of the final performance of his show "The Red Piano" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2009 in Las Vegas.
2017
Mikhail Tereshchenko via Getty Images
The British singer gives a concert at the Crocus City Hall as part of his Wonderful Crazy Night tour.
2019
Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images
John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
2017
Frank Hoensch via Getty Images
John performs live on stage during a concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on July 7 in Berlin, Germany.
