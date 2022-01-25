Elton John Tests Positive For COVID, Postpones Farewell Tour

A positive COVID-19 test has forced Elton John to postpone at least two shows in Dallas, where he was scheduled to perform Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

“Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas,” John told his fans on Instagram.

“If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon. It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe.”

The 74-year-old rock legend added that he’s vaccinated, boosted and only experiencing mild symptoms, and expressed optimism he’ll be able to pick back up this weekend for a show in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour has had a rocky path since its inception in 2018. In addition to a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, John also fell and injured his hip, delaying a planned European leg until 2023.

John told the “Today Show” last year that he’s eager to stop touring so he can spend more time with his husband and two kids.

