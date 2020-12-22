Elton John And Husband Mark 15th Anniversary With Plea For LGBTQ Equality

Elton John and his husband David Furnish may be celebrating 15 years of relationship bliss, but they hasn’t lost sight of what their union represents to the world.

John and Furnish were married at their Windsor estate on Dec. 21, 2014, nine months after same-sex marriage was legalized in England. Though Monday marked their sixth year as husbands, they entered a civil partnership exactly nine years to the day before that.

The men acknowledged the anniversary of both occasions with throwback photos on Instagram.

A Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner, John has been an outspoken LGBTQ rights advocate for the bulk of his career. In his anniversary post Monday, he said he and Furnish were among the “lucky ones” in having been able to tie the knot. Millions of other queer people around the world, he added, did not have access to marriage equality and other rights.

“This is a disgrace,” John wrote. “We all deserve to love who we want. We will continue to fight for equality for all.”

Furnish shared similar sentiments.

“This type of civil progress was unimaginable when I was growing up,” he wrote. “Yet despite all this extraordinary positive change, I remind myself that it’s still illegal to be LGBT+ in 70 countries, and that you can be given the death penalty in 12 of those same countries.”

John and Furnish have spent most of 2020 hunkered down with their sons Zachary, 9, and Elijah, 7. In March, the Rocket Man hosted “Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” which featured performances by Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga, among other stars.

In the months before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, John had been in the midst of a multiyear Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, and is now slated to return to the stage next September. He’s also written the music for a stage adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which is aiming for Broadway.

