This Unseen Footage Of Elton John Performing 'The B*tch Is Back' Is A Must-Watch

Previously unseen footage of Elton John performing his hit, “The Bitch Is Back” at Dodger Stadium in 1975 has been released with the soundtrack to his upcoming biopic “Rocketman.”

The oh-so-’70s video features the famed pianist rocking out in his iconic, sparkling baseball uniform and rose-tinted sunglasses as 50,000-plus fans cheer. Tennis star Billie Jean King is seen alongside John with three background singers.

John, now 72, made history with two sold-out concerts at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles ― the first rock shows there since The Beatles performed nearly a decade earlier. The shows were part of “Elton John Week” in LA and were filmed for British television. Emmylou Harris and Joe Walsh played opening numbers for John.

“Rocketman,” starring Taron Egerton, gives fans an inside look at the life of the singer and features many nods to some of John’s best-known moments in his long career.

“Elton’s songs have defined moments in people’s lives” and “it’s been the greatest joy of my life, making this film,” Egerton has said of his role in the film.

“Rocketman” lands in theaters on May 31.