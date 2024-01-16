Elton John Earns EGOT Status With Emmy For Farewell Concert Film

Elton John has officially achieved EGOT status.
The musical icon won his first-ever award for TV excellence at Monday night’s 75th Emmys, making him part of the elite club of entertainers with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
His Disney+ concert movie, “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” was given the outstanding variety special honor.
John was unable to attend the Emmys while recovering from a recent knee operation, but producer Ben Winston was there to accept the award on his behalf.
“He’s absolutely fine, but he wanted to send his love and thanks to the Television Academy for this incredible award,” Winston said.
“We didn’t know this was going to be historic because it was going to win a man — who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives, he’s done so much great for society, who is all of our heroes — we didn’t know that it was going to win him an EGOT.”
The “Tiny Dancer” singer reacted to his win in a statement to the press, where he said, “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight.”
“The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world,” he went on. “Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”
“Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” documented the final North American concert of the singer’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which kicked off all the way back in 2018.
John is the 19th person to earn the title of EGOT. He is the owner of five Grammys and earned the Best Original Song Oscar in 1994 for “The Lion King’s” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” In 2000, John won a Tony for the score of “Aida.”