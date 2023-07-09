Elton John Wraps Up Farewell Tour With 'Magical' Show: 'What A Journey' It's Been

Elton John closed out his farewell tour after nearly five years and 333 concerts with a “magical” show in Stockholm on Saturday.

John, whose “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour is the highest-grossing tour of all-time, ended his 50-plus years of touring with a hit-filled setlist at Tele2 Arena.

The iconic singer, who kicked off the tour in 2018, thanked over 6.25 million fans for joining him on the “journey” ahead of the show.

“What a journey this tour has been and now we find ourselves at the end of it,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

John sailed through several numbers at the show on Saturday including “Bennie and the Jets,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Candle in the Wind” and “Rocket Man,” BBC reported.

Coldplay dropped into John’s concert via video, as well, as the band showed the singer love and performed “Rocket Man” in Gothenburg, Sweden on the same night.

“Elton, we want to say, from all of us here, from all the bands and all the artists that you’ve loved and inspired and helped, we just love you so much, we’re so grateful for everything you’ve done for us,” said Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

Coldplay x Sir Elton John's heartwarming performance of Rocket Man at #ColdplayGothenburg! 🚀✨️



The tour’s conclusion arrives just under two weeks after John performed the final U.K. show of his tour with a headlining set at Glastonbury Festival.

John told fans on Saturday that he would never be touring again but remained open to the possibility of doing “something in the future” such as one-off shows.

John, in a statement shared by Consequence, said he “couldn’t have foreseen” the twists and turns along with the highs and lows on the tour.

“And every step of the way, my fans have been there. They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show,” John said.

“Tonight has been magical. I’m trying to process it, and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring. I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me – it will stay with me forever.”

John closed his show with a performance of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” after thanking fans – and his family – for their support.

“It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys and you’ve been absolutely magnificent, thank you,” John told the crowd.

