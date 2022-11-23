Elton John Lights Up NYC For The Holidays In Rare Appearance With His Kids

Following an onstage triumph in Los Angeles, Elton John made his way to New York City this week to usher in the Christmas season with a surprise performance.

The “Rocket Man” singer joined husband David Furnish and their sons — Zachary, 11, and Elijah, 9 — at Saks Fifth Avenue on Tuesday night to unveil the luxury retailer’s annual window and light display for the holidays.

John’s appearance had been kept under wraps from the hundreds of onlookers who lined the sidewalks in front of Saks for the fete.

Elton John arrives at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on Tuesday, riding in a golf cart themed around his unique style. Alexi Rosenfeld via Getty Images

Police erected barricades shortly before 7 p.m. to stop traffic on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue ― no easy feat during the holiday shopping rush ― and to make way for a piano. Fittingly, John made a grand entrance minutes later in a blinged-out golf cart.

He then joined Furnish and their boys for a quick countdown as the windows and a dazzling light display were revealed on Saks Fifth Avenue’s facade.

From left: David Furnish, Saks Fifth Avenue CEO Marc Metrick, Zachary Furnish-John, Elijah Furnish-John and John. Lexie Moreland via Getty Images

The five-time Grammy winner soon launched into a stripped-down version of his 1970 classic “Your Song.”

John wowed the crowd with a performance of "Your Song." Lexie Moreland via Getty Images

For this year’s holiday decor, Saks worked closely with the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund and donated $1 million to the organization.

Each of the windows contains subtle homages to John’s 50-plus years as a musician and cultural icon. One display, for example, is decked out in stylized rocket ships.

This year, Saks' holiday windows contain subtle homages to John, who wrapped what he said will be his final U.S. tour over the weekend. Alexi Rosenfeld via Getty Images

John’s pre-Thanksgiving family outing — a rare public appearance with his sons — took place just days after he played at LA’s Dodger Stadium for the final U.S. date of his farewell tour. The concert, which was captured for posterity as a Disney+ special, featured guest performances by singers Brandi Carlile, Kiki Dee and Dua Lipa.

After his performance, John (center, in blue) took a seat with his family to enjoy the holiday lights. Courtesy of BFA for Saks and Michael Blanchard