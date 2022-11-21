Elton John Says Goodbye In Triumphant Last-Ever U.S. Concert At Dodger Stadium

Rock icon Elton John played what he says will be his last-ever U.S. concert on Sunday night with a career-spanning set that lasted two and a half hours.

The concert was held at Dodger Stadium, the scene of one of his biggest professional triumphs when he played two sold-out shows there in 1975 while at the peak of creative and vocal powers.

John, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, was joined by guests several times throughout the evening, including Brandi Carlile for “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.”

Carlile dressed for the occasion, wearing an updated version of John’s glittery Dodgers uniform from his ’75 gigs:

Inspired choice: @eltonofficial brings out @brandicarlile to sing Don’t let the sun go down on me with him at l.a.’s Dodger Stadium tonight during a show that’s being streamed live on @DisneyPlus. #eltonjohn pic.twitter.com/W2D5RhbSyv — Jane Stevenson (@JaneCStevenson) November 21, 2022

Sir Elton was also joined by Kiki Dee for their hit 1976 duet, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” a song John has only rarely performed live. It was his first time doing the song with Dee in more than 15 years:

Kiki Dee and Elton John singing Don’t go breaking my heart#EltonJohn pic.twitter.com/gEiJcLhGdD — Aaron Wolf (@TheAaronWolf) November 21, 2022

Sir Elton John and Kiki Dee singing Don’t Go Breaking My Heart together in the year 2022 is just iconic beyond words pic.twitter.com/QYGwqBk7RU — J. ⚡️ (@TheGNRGiirl) November 21, 2022

And for his encore, he was joined by Dua Lipa for their hit single, “Cold Heart.”

DUA LIPA & ELTON JOHN SINGING COLD HEART FOR THE LAST TIME ON STAGE #EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/QXj0zAEx8N — ♡ (@tvgoldtweets) November 21, 2022

The run of three shows at Dodger Stadium wraps the U.S. leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. John has said he wants to stop touring so he can spend more time with husband David Furnish and their two children.