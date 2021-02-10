CORONAVIRUS

Elton John's Vaccine Ad Audition Goes Awry, Then Michael Caine Steals The Show

The legendary pair teamed up for a spoof spot promoting COVID-19 shots.

Elton John and Michael Caine sent themselves up for a new ad encouraging people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Multi-award-winning musician John, 73, auditions for a role in the spot in the spoof clip released by England’s health service on Tuesday.

But it does not go well as his rendition of hit song “I’m Still Standing” and his pretending to receive the jab fails to impress.

Oscar-winning actor Caine then steals the show with his trademark greeting.

“I’ve just had a vaccine for COVID,” the 87-year-old continues. “It didn’t hurt. Not many people know that.”

The narrator asks someone to “let the little fella know he didn’t get the job.”

Watch the video here:

John tweeted his delight at being able to promote the vaccine program.

“Let’s all come together and do our bit in the fight against this wretched disease,” he wrote.

