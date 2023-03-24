What's Hot

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Surest Sign Trump Is In Full-Blown Panic Mode

GOP Lawmaker Compares Parkland Dad Arrested For Protesting To Insurrectionists

Florida Principal Out After Viewing Of Michelangelo's 'David' Upsets Parents

Police: Driver Veered Into Highway Work Zone, Killing 6

Lauren Boebert Shows Human Fetus Photos During Endangered Species Hearing

Nebraska Dem With Trans Son Drops Fiery Rebuke Of GOP-Backed Anti-Trans Bill

Jamie Raskin Schools Right-Wing Book Banning Efforts In Vicious Takedown

Ben Affleck Shares Which Of His Movies He Loved Showing His Kids The Most

John Legend Gives Hilarious Sex Advice To Parents On How To Keep Things ‘Hot’

Filthy Montage Mocks CNN, MSNBC Coverage Of Possible Trump Arrest

Gisele Bündchen On Why Modeling Doesn’t Feel ‘Comfortable’ Anymore

New Bill Could Make California The First State To Outlaw Caste Discrimination

EntertainmentMusicelton johnrocket man

'I Never Knew That': Elton John Learns True Story Behind 1 Of His Biggest Hits

Bernie Taupin spoke with John about the inspiration behind a song that ranks among Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Songs of All Time."
Ben Blanchet

Elton John said he “never knew” what inspired his 1972 classic song “Rocket Man” in a resurfaced clip.

John – during a discussion with longtime collaborator and writer Bernie Taupin – reflected on the hit that ranks among Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Songs of All Time.”

“It was a pretty easy song to write a melody to because it’s a song about space so it’s quite a spacious song,” said John before Taupin spilled the tea about what led up to the hit.

Taupin explained that the song was inspired by author Ray Bradbury’s 1951 book “The Illustrated Man” and its story “The Rocket Man.”

″[It] was about how astronauts in the future would become sort of an everyday job so I kinda took that idea and ran with it,” Taupin explained.

“Do you know, I never knew that,” John replied.

“Rocket Man” eventually served as the inspiration for the title of “Rocketman,” the 2019 musical about John.

The start of the hit song’s chorus was also recycled in John’s collaboration with Dua Lipa “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” in 2021.

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community