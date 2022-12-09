Elton John, who recently announced he’s retiring from performing concerts in the U.S., said Friday that he’s also quitting Twitter.
And Twitter owner Elon Musk isn’t thrilled about it.
The legendary pianist tweeted he was leaving the social platform because of “misinformation”:
Musk tried to keep the door open for the “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” superstar to change his mind.
“Hope you come back,” Musk tweeted.
Then, in a strange aside, the world’s richest person asked what particular “misinformation” John found so bothersome.
Since Musk took over Twitter in late October, he’s eliminated a policy that allowed Twitter staff to remove “potentially harmful and misleading information” about the coronavirus.
He’s also allowed people who were previously suspended for spreading COVID misinformation, including extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), back on the platform.
Even if Musk doesn’t get why the current state of Twitter might not appeal to John or others, plenty of Twitter users were happy to fill in the blanks.