Elton John Blasts Vatican For Refusing To Bless Same-Sex Unions Yet Investing In 'Rocketman'

Elton John took aim at the Vatican on Monday after the Roman Catholic Church said it could not bless same-sex unions.

John argued that hypocrisy was at work, and pointed to a Daily Beast article that outlined how the Vatican had put money toward his 2019 biopic “Rocketman.”

“How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin,’ yet happily make a profit from investing millions in ‘Rocketman’ - a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?” John wrote in posts on Twitter and Instagram, referencing his husband David Furnish.

The Daily Beast article, which references documents seen by Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera, describes an investigation into the Holy See’s Financial Information Authority by Swiss Guard gendarmes.

The church funneled over $4.5 million into “Rocketman,” which features a gay sex scene, and “Men in Black: International” via the Maltese investment fund Centurion Global in 2019. Centurion Global Fund has also invested in energy businesses, European startups and real estate, and been linked with Swiss banks implicated in money laundering.

“While investing in mainstream entertainment is hardly sinful, the great contradiction is that the Catholic Church preaches to the devout that homosexuality is a sin,” The Daily Beast’s article states, adding that the Vatican press office’s only response was that an investigation into Centurion Global was ongoing.

Pope Francis approved the Vatican’s announcement on same-sex unions, which argued that gay people should be treated respectfully but that marriage should be reserved for a man and a woman. It said God “cannot bless sin.”

“The declaration of the unlawfulness of blessings of unions between persons of the same sex is ... not intended to be ... a form of unjust discrimination, but rather a reminder of the truth of the liturgical rite and of the very nature of the sacramentals, as the Church understands them,” the announcement read.