This music has mojo.

Elvis Andrus of the Texas Rangers had three hits, including a two-run home run, after his new walk-up song, “Baby Shark,” played on opening day Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

.@ElvisandrusSS1 debuted “Baby Shark” as his walk-up song because it's his son's favorite song.



He also hit a homer.



Coincidence? We think not. pic.twitter.com/3vHdubKTEs — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2019

The shortstop debuted the catchy children’s ditty as his walk-up song in spring training. Players often choose more dramatic tracks to blast over the loudspeaker when they walk up to the plate, but props to Andrus for his brave choice.

Andrus told fans he won’t be benching “Baby Shark” anytime soon. It’s his toddler son Elvis Jr.’s favorite.

“If you don’t like it, you better get used to it, it’s not going away,” he said this week, according to The Associated Press. “Hopefully ‘Baby Shark’ can hit well. ... At least get me one hit a day, it’s going to stay.”

Against the Cubs on Thursday, it rocked. Andrus’ home run in the third inning gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead. But it didn’t last. The Cubs won, 12-4.

Hey, you can’t blame “Baby Shark” for that.