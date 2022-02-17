Austin Butler Impresses Tom Hanks In New 'Elvis' Trailer

Warner Bros. rocked the film world on Thursday when it dropped the first trailer for “Elvis,” Baz Luhrman’s upcoming biopic about rock legend Elvis Presley.

The trailer shows former “Carrie Diaries” cast member Austin Butler not only acting as the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll, but doing his own singing as well.

It wasn’t easy, the 30-year-old actor admitted to The Hollywood Reporter.

“When I began the process, I set out to get my voice to be identical,” Butler said. “That instills fear. So that got the fire burning. For a year before we started shooting, I was doing voice coaching.”

Butler, who, according to Variety beat out Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller and Harry Styles for the role, admitted he feels pressure to get Presley right.

“I feel such a responsibility to Elvis and to [ex-wife] Priscilla and [daughter] Lisa Marie, and all the people around the world who love him so much,” the actor said.

The film focuses on Presley’s two decades as a superstar, with a special emphasis on his relationship with his manager, Tom Parker, who is played by Tom Hanks.

The trailer begins with a Hanks voiceover in which he, as Parker, says that some will see him as the villain of the story.

Another scene with Hanks and Butler has the Oscar-winning actor saying, “We are the same, you and I. We are two odd lonely children reaching for eternity.”

“Elvis,” which hits theaters June 24, also features Maggie Gyllenhaal as Presley’s mother Gladys Presley, Olivia DeJonge as Presley’s wife Priscilla, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as blues icon B.B. King.

