Work emails are never a particularly welcome sight, but amid a coronavirus pandemic that has thrown our lives into upheaval, they can be especially unwanted.
Words fail to capture the complex emotions of this horrible past year and the uncertain future. The over-used greeting “hope this email finds you well” rings especially insincere when it’s followed by talk of deadlines and deliverables.
Here are 13 relatable tweets that sum up how many of us feel when we hear the ping of a new email that hopes to find us well.