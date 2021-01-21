Work emails are never a particularly welcome sight, but amid a coronavirus pandemic that has thrown our lives into upheaval, they can be especially unwanted.

Words fail to capture the complex emotions of this horrible past year and the uncertain future. The over-used greeting “hope this email finds you well” rings especially insincere when it’s followed by talk of deadlines and deliverables.

Here are 13 relatable tweets that sum up how many of us feel when we hear the ping of a new email that hopes to find us well.

Them: I hope this email finds you well.



Me: *eating bagel bites in my pajamas at 4 PM* It does not — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) January 13, 2021

“I hope this email finds you well.”



How the email finds me: pic.twitter.com/0wm3V0cMnr — girl in the green pants (@angelitamandaa) November 12, 2020

"I hope this email finds you well"



How this email finds me: pic.twitter.com/BstR3XWO9s — louiseyhannah✨ (@louiseyhannah) January 8, 2021

“I hope this email finds you well.”



It didn’t. What do you want? pic.twitter.com/kjOWWWmybJ — living thru a penny with a hole in it (@Steph_I_Will) January 15, 2020

People are still sending emails that start with "I hope this finds you well"? Where are they sending it from, the space station? — Stephanie King (@stephstephking) January 14, 2021

ur email didn’t find me well. nothing finds me well. i am unwell — randy (@randypaint) June 15, 2020

“I hope this email finds you well”



How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/JAca0f6Ag7 — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) August 30, 2020

“I hope this email finds you well.”



how this email finds me: pic.twitter.com/6I1erABEgj — maya houston ✨ (@elcincodemaya) August 29, 2020

"I hope this email finds you well." pic.twitter.com/AwQIApNUZi — Johannes H Fahner (@JHFahner) January 10, 2021

i hope this email finds you not mad at me — rachelle toarmino (@rchlltrmn) January 14, 2021

before the email finds me well I must first find myself — E.R. PULGAR☼🇻🇪☼ (@er_pulgar) August 27, 2020

I hope this email finds you ᶦⁿ ᵃ well — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney) November 25, 2020