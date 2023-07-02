26 Kinda Embarrassing Products To Order And Have Show Up At Your Home In A Discreet Box

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A 3-pack of sweat-wicking bra liners
2
An 2-pack of alcohol-free oral rinse basically guaranteed to help with any bad breath
3
A pack of DressWeights designed to prevent you from having a Marilyn Monroe moment
Advertisement
4
An exfoliating scrub mitt useful for removing all the excess dead skin
5
A sunburn soother made with aloe and coconut oil
6
A travel size Poo-Pourri compact enough to slip into a purse (or even pocket)
Advertisement
7
A zipper puller here to be your new BFF
8
A foot file if it's been a little bit too long since you got your last pedicure
9
A pair of anti-chafing bands that work well AND look great
Advertisement
10
Or some anti-chafe balm
11
A pair of AirPod ear hooks you can use to keep your AirPods in your ears
12
A nail renewal polish capable of helping to transform your toes
Advertisement
13
A caffeinated butt mask to improve the skin texture and tone of your behind
14
A portable car vacuum
15
A volcanic stone face roller to help remove oil and shine
Advertisement
16
A lawn repair formula to reverse scorch marks and pet urine spots
17
Fur Oil ready to tackle many of the semi-embarrassing skin issues in your bikini area
18
An ingrown toenail treatment specifically designed as a little brace
Advertisement
19
A 2-pack of Downy fabric spray so you can remove wrinkles without ironing
20
A Carpe antiperspirant hand lotion for anyone who deals with sweaty hands
21
A pair of odor eliminators you can put in any of your shoes
Advertisement
22
A 2-pack of stainless-steel tongue scrapers that prevents bad breath
23
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant
24
A 6-pack of disposable urinals great for any road trips or camping adventures
Advertisement
25
Or a urination device that allows you to go wherever you need
26
A 100-pack of underarm sweat pads