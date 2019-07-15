FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Why should humans get all the fun on Prime Day? While you might be eager to add the Prime Day top-selling 23AndMe DNA Ancestry Kit to your list of Prime Day must-haves, what about a discounted dog DNA test kit for your four-legged friend?

Earlier this year, we compared two of the leading dog DNA test kits and dubbed the Embark DNA test as our favorite for the kit’s detailed breed information, easy-to-use DNA collection swab and fun added features. Normally an Embark DNA Test Kit retails for $200, but you can get one on Prime Day for just $189.

Using the Embark Dog DNA test, I was able to get a detailed breed report for my pup April, who was adopted from a shelter that didn’t know much about her history. For folks in similar situations, a dog DNA test kit is a fun way to learn about all of the breeds that went into making your pet so special and can even provide important health information that your veterinarian can use to develop a more personalized training, nutrition and long-term health plan specific to your dog’s needs.

While it might seem silly, the test kit brought my family and me a lot of joy. We anxiously awaited her results for weeks and huddled around the computer when they finally arrived online. We made wild guesses about what she might be and looked for connections between her physical features and personality, and the many, many breeds she was associated with.