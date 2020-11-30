HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
You’ve probably gotten to really know your pet over these past few months spending more time at home. But you might still be curious about the source of their behaviors and routines, like why they get sudden bursts of energy or only respond to certain toys.
You might find the answers by using a dog DNA testing kit.
Dog DNA test kits like Embark and Wisdom Panel — two of the most popular ones, and the two that we’ve previously tested at HuffPost Finds — use a small saliva sample from your four-legged friend to provide you with information about their breed, health and more. The information you get back might help you better understand and train your four-legged friend.
These kits can also make a great gift for the dog lover in your life, especially since there are plenty of 2020 Cyber Monday deals on these popular dog DNA test kits.
Embark Dog DNA Kit Cyber Monday Deal:
Embark has two different kits, the Embark Breed & Ancestry Dog DNA Test Kit and the Embark Breed & Ancestry Identification, Trait & Health Detection Dog DNA Test Kit.
Both are on sale this Cyber Week:
- Get the Embark Breed & Ancestry Dog DNA Test Kit on sale for $99 (normally $129)
- Get the Embark Breed & Ancestry Identification, Trait & Health Detection Dog DNA Test Kit on sale for $135 (normally $199)
Last year our dog-loving editor tested and compared both Embark and Wisdom Panel’s DNA kits. In the end, she found Embark’s Dog DNA test kit to be the best fit for her and her furry friend.
The Embark Dog DNA kit provides detailed breed discovery, a family tree going back three generations, health screenings for more than 165 conditions, the ability to connect with pet “relatives” and health results that are easy to share with your veterinarian.
Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Kit Cyber Monday Deal:
Wisdom Panel has a few different kits, the most popular being the Wisdom Panel Essential and the Wisdom Panel Premium for breed and health identification information.
Both are on sale this Cyber Week:
- Get the Wisdom Panel Essential on sale for $70 (normally $100)
- Get the Wisdom Panel Premium on sale for $120 (normally $160)
Wisdom Panel’s top-selling dog DNA testing kit includes features such as screenings for more than 150 conditions, breed detection and a family tree going back three generation, a genetic trait analysis and a health and nutrition plan that can be shared with your pet’s veterinarian. .
You could snag one of these on-sale dog DNA test kits for your own furry friend, but they’re also a perfect holiday gift for the pet lover in your life.