You’ve probably gotten to really know your pet over these past few months spending more time at home. But you might still be curious about the source of their behaviors and routines, like why they get sudden bursts of energy or only respond to certain toys.
You might find the answers by using a dog DNA testing kit.
Dog DNA test kits like Embark and Wisdom Panel — two of the most popular ones, and the two that we’ve previously tested at HuffPost Finds — use a small saliva sample from your four-legged friend to provide you with information about their breed, health and more. The information you get back might help you better understand and train your four-legged friend.
These kits can also make a great gift for the dog lover in your life, especially since there are plenty of 2020 Prime Day deals on these popular dog DNA test kits.
Prime Day 2020 is a 48-hour sales event running on Oct. 13 and 14, bringing deals exclusively to Amazon Prime members. You’ll find flash deals on everything from fancy espresso machines and the cult-favorite Instant Pot to, yes, even dog DNA kits.
Embark Dog DNA Kit Prime Day Deal:
Embark has two different kits, the Embark Breed & Ancestry Dog DNA Test Kit which retails for $129 and the Embark Breed & Ancestry Identification, Trait & Health Detection Dog DNA Test Kit which retails for $199.
Both are on sale this Prime Day for prices truly worth barking about:
- Get the Embark Breed & Ancestry Dog DNA Test Kit on sale for $99 (normally $129) on Amazon for a short time on Oct. 13
- Get the Embark Breed & Ancestry Identification, Trait & Health Detection Dog DNA Test Kit on sale for $135 (normally $199) at Chewy
- Get the Embark Breed & Ancestry Identification, Trait & Health Detection Dog DNA Test Kit on sale for $139 (normally $199) on Amazon
Last year our dog-loving editor tested and compared both Embark and Wisdom Panel’s DNA kits. In the end, she found Embark’s Dog DNA test kit to be the best fit for her and her furry friend.
The Embark Dog DNA kit provides detailed breed discovery, a family tree going back three generations, health screenings for more than 165 conditions, the ability to connect with pet “relatives” and health results that are easy to share with your veterinarian.
Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Kit Prime Day Deal:
Wisdom Panel has a few different kits, the most popular being the Wisdom Panel 3.0 Breed Identification Dog DNA Test Kit which retails for $85 and the Wisdom Panel Health Breed & Health Identification Dog DNA Test Kit which retails for $150.
Both are on sale this Prime Day:
- Get the Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Test Kit on sale for $62 (normally $85) on Amazon
- Get $20 off a Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Test at Chewy
Wisdom Panel’s top-selling dog DNA testing kit includes features such as screenings for more than 150 conditions, breed detection and a family tree going back three generation, a genetic trait analysis and a health and nutrition plan that can be shared with your pet’s veterinarian. .
You could snag one of these on-sale dog DNA test kits for your own furry friend, but they’re also a perfect holiday gift for the pet lover in your life.
You can check out this Prime Day deal on the Embark dog DNA test kit or the Wisdom Panel dog DNA test kit at Amazon.