27 Problem-Solving Products To Help With Your Slightly Embarrassing Needs

Gas, sweaty hands, a messy bathroom, bad breath and other personal problems are no match for these items.
By Melanie Aman and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Do you deal with bad breath? Or are you self-conscious about people seeing your messy bathroom? Or do you avoid handshakes because of your sweaty hands? All these issues may feel awkward, but there’s a fix.

We rounded up several items that can help you solve any embarrassing problem. Scroll through for the products, which include life-changing tools like a tongue scraper, easy-to-use cleaning products, an antiperspirant hand cream and more. Your secret is safe with us!

1
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
Amazon
Banish bad bacteria and improve stinky breath with this tool. This way you won't suffer the embarrassment of someone offering you a breath mint.

Promising review: "I never realized how much gunk was on my tongue in the mornings. Pretty disgusting actually. My mouth feels extra clean after using this. Great quality stainless steel. To sanitize it, I just dip it in a pot of boiling water for a few minutes. The only thing others may have an issue with is storage as it doesn't come with a case or anything. Simple solution, though. I put up a small hook next to my toothpaste and toothbrush and hang it on that." — Alexis T.

Get it from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in four styles).
2
A bra liner
Amazon
No need to fear the summer heat when you own this. You'll be able to step outside without the dreaded under-boob sweat.

Promising review: "I am a sweat-er and therefore it's very uncomfortable to sweat under your bra and then be wet. I am so happy with this product. No more being wet and having embarrassing sweat marks." — Lola

Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in two colors).
3
A Squatty Potty
Amazon
A bout of constipation shouldn't leave you down in the dumps. Squatting changes the angle of your anal canal, opening it up so it's easier for things to exit.

Promising review: "What can I say? The process of excretion can only be compared to a real life exorcism where it feels, pleasantly if I may add, that the devil himself is trying to burst out of your gut. Needless to say, the stool changed my life. I found myself creating excuses to run to my magical place and discharge whatever little portion of food was left inside me; I was hooked. Soon people started wondering why I've become so distant; the stool had taken over my life. It would have taken over your life too if you would have experienced the kind of pleasure that I was now enjoying; it was my high." — Dino

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
4
And don't forget a before-you-go toilet spray
Amazon
This will hide any evidence. Even if you're one of those weirdly confident people who can poop in a house full of people without issue, having this in your bathroom for others can calm nervous pooers.

Promising review: "One bathroom in an apartment just isn't enough for two adults with a healthy colon. Enter Poo-Pourri. As this was the first time trying the product, I tried the original scent. It has an amazing lemon scent. It is very fresh and not overpowering. It is not synthetic smelling. With most room sprays, you end up just smelling flowery poo. This masks the smell completely." --Allison H.

Get the original citrus scent from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in a variety of scents and sizes).
5
An acne patch
Amazon
Made with hydrocolloid, tea tree oil and calendula oil, these acne patches are gentle on the skin while still drawing out your pimple.

Promising review: "I cannot say enough about these patches! They are my skin savior! I actually gave myself a facial where I pushed up all the blackheads and whiteheads from my pores, which is why there is so much puss on the patches (gross, I know), but I couldn’t believe all of that was trapped in my skin!! Woke up and removed the patches, not a single pimple! If I would've not put these on, guaranteed I would have woken to multiple pimples in the area. I usually break out when I try to exfoliate and extract, so I only do it when my pores start to look huge and filled (yuck). I am now a true believer, leave the 'spot treatment' creams and switch to these! They will pull out that white head and reduce your pimple to practically nothing overnight! And it’s safer than a cream that just brings all that gunk to the surface but doesn’t actually remove it... then when you do you're left with an oozing pre-scar for the rest of the day! I am now a monthly subscriber. I will never use anything else. In fact, just ordered the XL acne patches to pull out more gunk on my forehead (live in AZ, constantly sweating and naturally oily). Thank you for making such a great product!!" — jennifer9

Get 40 round patches from Amazon for $7.79.
6
An eco-friendly hard water stain-remover
Amazon
This will help you wipe away soap scum and residue in your shower in half the time it normally takes you to clean. It's biodegradable, plus it's safe enough to use on just about anything — including shower glass, tile, granite, stainless-steel, marble, brass and porcelain.

Promising review: "Amazing product!!! This is the absolute first time I have written a review for Amazon...and I shop A LOT! I have been looking for something to get the hard water spots off of my shower door, and this did the trick!! I've used it on all my bathroom fixtures and they are sparkling. It makes me want to keep cleaning it works that well. It's a plus that there are no fumes, and it's safe to use without gloves! The product actually smells really good..like toothpaste. I've already told all my family about it! I will definitely buy it again. Thank you!!" — loveshoes!

Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
7
A dandruff shampoo
Amazon
Made with ketoconazole 1% (an antifungal ingredient), you can use this shampoo to banish white flakes from your scalp and tell your dandruff it's no longer welcome here. And if you want picture proof, check out one reviewer's before and after!

Promising review: "MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four or five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely. One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." — chris

Get it from Amazon for $14.84.
8
A grout paint pen
Amazon
Cover up the mortifyingly large amount of dirt and grime that has fallen into the cracks with this pen. It works like a regular marker, so even the people who failed art class can use it. And it beats actually having to clean!

Promising review: "I don't hate my old tile as much! My husband and I renovated our ground level to an entertaining area. The tile on the other hand was old and just would have cost way too much money to pull up. Needless to say, the area came out amazing. Now I don't hate the tile because the grout was so dirty and could not get it clean as much. I highly recommend this product. Now when I walked downstairs I don't cringe looking at the floor anymore. I will purchase another pen or two just to go over it later on. I'm not embarrassed by my floors anymore." — LUCYANN

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+.
9
A cuticle oil
Amazon
This will restore your shredded nails after a gel manicure. A combination of sweet almond oil, vitamin E and jojoba softens the cuticle and strengthens your claws so you'll be proud to show them off. And if you need more proof, this reviewer has a great before-and-after picture showing just how well this oil works.

Promising review: "It's a miracle! I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. A friend recommended a nail strengthener they saw on QVC. It was quite pricey and I wanted to make sure it was worth it so I read the reviews. One of the comments said just buy Solar Oil. Since it was much more affordable than the QVC stuff, I tried it. I bought it in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" — Diana

Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
10
A pumice cleaning stone
Amazon
Power through tough rust, lime and calcium streaks in your toilet. This non-toxic cleaner is tough on dirt but gentle on porcelain so you can sit atop the listening throne you deserve.

Promising review: "I have very hard water that leaves hard-water buildup and nasty stains. It’s embarrassing to have guests over because the toilets are so gross! I have tried so many products and cleaning solutions — from natural essential oils to harsh chemicals so strong I was lightheaded for the rest of the day. Well, I tried out this pumice stone after reading about it in a BuzzFeed article, and honestly, the hype is real! It does take some elbow grease, but the after picture is from only 20 minutes of scrubbing, light enough that I didn’t break a sweat! The stone does get used up, but I think this one should last me a couple of years at least. So if you have embarrassing toilets, try this!" — Stephanie Ray

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
11
An Aztec Secret clay mask
Amazon
You can basically vacuum out your pores with this mask. It may also help reduce the frequency of your breakouts and soften your skin.

Reviewers also singing its praises for reducing the size of their pores. Many of them advise mixing the mask with apple cider vinegar for the best results.

Promising review: "I bought this as a last hope for cystic acne. I bought Amazon's brand of raw apple cider vinegar with the mother to mix with the clay powder because I heard that worked best for people experiencing skin problems. My skin has been a rollercoaster for the past five years. But recently, things have gotten really out of control. My self-esteem is the lowest it's been. This mask had been such a lifesaver. I'm not sure words can describe how impressed I am with this healing clay mask. Since my skin has been through hell and I've literally tried everything, it's pretty resilient so I've been using this mask every night for the last four days. It's not nearly as drying as I thought it would be so that hasn't been an issue. But the mask has dried up everything and I have no new breakouts. I was so happy that I cried. If I could give this product a million stars, I would!" — Aften StAmour

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
12
A jetted tub cleaner
Amazon
When was the last time you cleaned your tub? (I hate to break it to you, but you're probably relaxing in dirty water.) This cleanser is made to flush out soap scum, body oils and those black flakes that gunk up your tub's jets.

Promising review: "They don't call this Oh Yuk! for no reason. I previously used Jacuzzi's two-part system and this worked sooo much better. I was totally embarrassed not to mention grossed out at how much funk came out. It was NASTY! It definitely cleans your tub. You will probably have to clean the sides of your tub after it's finished because of how much stuff might come out. I swear I clean my tub on a regular basis, but I was amazed at how much better this worked. Highly recommend!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
13
An EveryPlate subscription
EveryPlate
It's time to make cooking dinner fun, exciting and easy. No more sad bowls of ramen! We're talking Instagram-worthy meals that are as affordable as they are delicious.

Why it's great: Every Plate's recipes have only six — yes, six! — steps separating you from your package of pre-portioned ingredients and a mouthwatering homemade meal.

What else to know: For less than $5 a serving, Every Plate's affordable meal options will make your wallet (and stomach) very happy. All meals take between 30 to 45 minutes to make.

Availability: Every Plate currently ships to most of the continental US. Enter your zip code during checkout and Every Plate will alert you if you are outside of its delivery range.

Get it from EveryPlate for $4.99/serving + $8.99 shipping (available in servings of two or four and three, four, or five meals per week).
14
Or a soil-free AeroGarden Harvest
Amazon
No need to fret if you are a gardener who is embarrassingly bad at keeping their plants alive. This hydroponic system alerts you when it's time to water and feed your plants.

Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" — Mary A. Walls

Get it from Amazon for $98.12+ (available in three colors).
15
A collagen-coating hair treatment
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
This is safe for all hair types and will revitalize a dry, damaged and overprocessed mane overnight.

Promising review: "My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel-dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes, and then rinsed it out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it. I'm totally in love with this product, I have long fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." — Ellie

Get it from Amazon for $6.97.
16
A tube of antiperspirant hand cream
Amazon
You can use this to dry your hands if you suffer from hyperhidrosis (excess sweating), or if you're just nervous!

Promising review: "I used this product on my 10-year-old son. He sweats A LOT on his hands. He would tell me that he was embarrassed at school and he had problems making friends. My son told me he had never shaken a hand outside of mine ever before in his life..... it broke me. As a father, I knew I had to fix this. I set an appointment up with his doctor and got nowhere. The doctor said it's normal and should go away in the coming years. I asked about surgery and they said it would be around $10,000, so I started saving. Couple of weeks went by and I came across this product I asked my son if he was OK with trying it and he desperately said yes. We put it on and his hands are completely dry now. When it worked, he started practicing shaking hands and high-fives with his brother. It's been two weeks now and it is working AMAZING." — HECTOR LORENZO

Get it from Amazon for $14.75.
17
An earwax removal kit
Amazon
If it's a little embarrassing how often you have to ask people to repeat themselves, you probably need this. Good thing you don't need your ears to read the 9,000+ five-star reviews this product has garnered.

This stuff is no joke — you can check out the earwax removal kit customer reviews to see the results.

Promising review: "After messing around with a cotton swab in my left ear (never do this), I managed to fully block all hearing in it. I ran around like a headless chicken for about 24 hours because the pressure in the ear was so intense. One treatment of Debrox and the blockage immediately subsided. The trick is to let it sit in the ear for at least five minutes. Drain the ear, wait another five minutes, then irrigate with the bulb and warm water, never cold. Seldom does a remedy work as advertised; this one does!" — Chazmax1

Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
18
A tub of brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream
Amazon
This is for anyone who is tired of hearing, "Are you getting enough sleep?"

Promising review: "This is the second review I’ve done on Amazon. I rarely go out of my way to write a review unless I’m truly amazed by the product. I have terrible sunken-in eyes (due to genetics) that can’t really be fixed without fillers (which I’d never do). No matter how much sleep I get, I have bad dark circles, so I decided that I had to invest in an eye cream. I’m so glad I did! I used a cheap drug store eye cream that really only made it look like I had water under my eyes and it did nothing else. This eye cream is so hydrating and smooth! It really evens out my skin tone and wakes up my face in the morning! I feel so refreshed and dare I say...prettier. It’s boosted my confidence a ton. I’m so happy with this product!" — casie ackerman

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
19
A TubShroom
TubShroom
If your relaxing showers have turned into you standing in a puddle of water for 15 minutes because the drain is clogged, this little guy will snag all the hair you shed before it can collect in the pipes.

Promising review: "I have long hair and recently had a baby. This means the poor tub drain is getting clogged every time we turn around, and we're spending ridiculous amounts of time with that spiky stick thing you shove down there and then pull out over and over. I figured if this even worked to catch half of my hair then it would be worth its salt. Holy moly. When they say it catches every hair they aren't kidding. We clean it off about twice A WEEK! And when they say it's easy to clean, they are right again. A swipe with toilet paper and the hair blob comes right off to be flushed down the toilet. I've already told so many people about this product because I love it so much. Fantastic!!!" — sasamo

Get it from Amazon for $12.45+ (available in six colors).
20
A pack of gas-neutralizing pads
Amazon
Each of these antimicrobial-activated charcoal pad traps gas molecules so toxic toots are a thing of the past.

Promising review: "My significant other has a butt that wants to violently suffocate everyone. This was originally a gag (pun intended) gift but, when used, it actually worked. Most, if not all, of the smell went away with the particularly terrible poots. We joke that we should get some more." — Sunshine

Get a pack of five from Amazon for $12.99.
21
A hair finishing stick
Amazon
This will clean up all those random strands of hair that escape from ponytails and buns. It's basically like a mascara wand coated in natural plant oils for your hair. And it's so easy to use.

Promising review: "I have super fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up I have bad flyaways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hair spray." —Jill Stilfield

Get it from Amazon for $7.98.
22
An antifungal tea tree balm
Amazon
You can use this to treat basically any somewhat embarrassing skin condition you can think of: athlete's foot, ringworm, jock itch and even just dry skin.

Promising review: "I ordered this balm on a whim as a remedy for a skin rash, and was very impressed with its effectiveness! After getting rid of my rash, I decided to try it elsewhere and it worked wonders on dry skin areas like elbows, knees, and feet. I was blown away by how I changed my feet entirely! As a dancer, my feet have always been a war zone: dry skin, callouses, ingrown toenails, and athlete's foot (all frequent problems over the course of many years). I was always embarrassed to wear sandals or any type of shoes that would show off parts of my feet because of all the dry skin, but sometimes it couldn't be avoided. This balm has made my feet the loveliest they have been and now I can choose any type of shoes I want to wear without embarrassment." — Alicia N Engstrom

Get it from Amazon for $35.97.
23
And a box of wart-removing pads
Amazon
Apply these like bandages so you can be rid of your extra growth. Be gone, appendage!

Promising review: "This stuff works! I’ve never had a wart in my life! At first, I thought it was a small callus but as months went by it was getting larger. I started to google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! Eww, embarrassing! So I got the freeze off and thought 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried the freeze off three times and nothing! I then realized the same thing was happening on my other thumb, a small callus but I knew that the wart had spread! Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips and it removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!! I couldn’t believe it. I left strips on for two days then pulled back the dead skin with a cuticle clipper and reapplied! My bigger wart was a little tougher to remove and I had irritated my skin trying to cut it out, so I left it alone for few days before reapplying strip and by the second 48-hour treatment, it was gone! I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" — Audrey N.

Get 14 pads from Amazon for $6.12.
24
A bottle of dentist-approved mouthwash
Amazon
You can beat bad breath with this, whether it's caused by a medical issue or because you just drank coffee and orange juice. This one's made sans alcohol so it won't burn when you swish it around your mouth.

Promising review: "Why didn't I find it before? It's very embarrassing to admit, but I had very stinky breath. It did smell like s..t and I tried many products that didn't work. Just follow instructions and 'deep throat' gargle for 30 seconds or so for best results. I can say that my breath has improved by 50%, which is a huge huge difference. Morning breath is not as bad. I can talk to people with confidence and that all it counts. Thank you Amazon!!!" — Shopper5

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.44.
25
A blackhead remover vacuum
Amazon
Made with a powerful head for suctioning up blackheads, whiteheads, grease and leftover makeup, this vacuum comes with four different attachments for all your skincare needs, as well as five suction levels so you can clear up your skin without painful blackhead-removing strips.

Promising review: "I would show the stuff that came out of my nose if I wasn’t so embarrassed! It really works! I usually use the Biore strips but those can cost a lot since they're disposable. This is a greener choice that’s also effective!" — Sergio Madero

Get it from Amazon for $20.36+ (available in seven colors).
26
A pack of Schick dermaplaning razors
Amazon
You can evict any unwanted stray hairs that have taken up residence on your face with this. These itty bitty razors are great for stashing in your purse for touch-ups on the go.

Promising review: "I'm a hairy gal. Hormonal problems ruled out by my physician; it's just hereditary. My cheeks, neck, forehead, and chin are covered in a fine ever-growing peach fuzz. If I cease shaving, I shall acquire a boat and thus forth be dubbed blonde beard. My mustache is darker and thicker, something I think a lot of women experience. I have been shaving for a while with a men's razor (Gillette Fusion ProGlide for reference) and shaving cream but it just couldn't give me a close enough shave. ENTER SCHICK SILK TOUCH-UP! Holy wow! I've been dry shaving my entire face and some of my neck with these and no irritation, plus it is the closest shave I have gotten. No pulling or scraping like other 'mini razors.' It's quicker than doing what I call a 'dad shave' in the shower, and I can see what I'm shaving because I'm at my makeup table and there's no shaving cream obstructing my view (I don't want to accidentally hack off the hair by my ears or forehead). Plus, I compared this to other (what I call) mini razors and it's twice the size. So very efficient for doing your whole face, easy for detailing those brows. I love this product and hope that they sell it forever. It works on my peach fuzz, mustache, and brows. If I ever get word that they are going to stop making them, I will hoard them all." — Dr. Eleanor Abernathy

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $4.99.
27
And a box of extra strength Gas-X chewables
Amazon
Because you know you should be avoiding dairy, but your Friday night plans include mac 'n cheese, nachos and ice cream. It's OK, these will be there for you.

Promising review: "Sometimes you eat something that is too rich on an empty stomach and wham — the pain, the bloating, the weird weird noises start. And then if you have this, within minutes it helps relieve the gas, bloating, and discomfort. Taking this is nothing to be ashamed about; it happens to everyone whether they like to admit it or not." — MusicLover

Get a pack of 72 chewable tablets from Amazon for $11.99.
