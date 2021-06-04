27 Problem-Solving Products To Help With Your Slightly Embarrassing Needs

An EveryPlate subscription

It's time to make cooking dinner fun, exciting and easy. No more sad bowls of ramen! We're talking Instagram-worthy meals that are as affordable as they are delicious.Every Plate's recipes have only six — yes, six! — steps separating you from your package of pre-portioned ingredients and a mouthwatering homemade meal.For less than $5 a serving, Every Plate's affordable meal options will make your wallet (and stomach) very happy. All meals take between 30 to 45 minutes to make.Every Plate currently ships to most of the continental US. Enter your zip code during checkout and Every Plate will alert you if you are outside of its delivery range.