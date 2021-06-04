27 Problem-Solving Products To Help With Your Slightly Embarrassing Needs

Do you deal with bad breath? Or are you self-conscious about people seeing your messy bathroom? Or do you avoid handshakes because of your sweaty hands? All these issues may feel awkward, but there’s a fix.
We rounded up several items that can help you solve any embarrassing problem. Scroll through for the products, which include life-changing tools like a tongue scraper, easy-to-use cleaning products, an antiperspirant hand cream and more. Your secret is safe with us!
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
Amazon
2
A bra liner
Amazon
3
A Squatty Potty
Amazon
4
And don't forget a before-you-go toilet spray
Amazon
5
An acne patch
Amazon
6
An eco-friendly hard water stain-remover
Amazon
7
A dandruff shampoo
Amazon
8
A grout paint pen
Amazon
9
A cuticle oil
Amazon
10
A pumice cleaning stone
Amazon
11
An Aztec Secret clay mask
Amazon
12
A jetted tub cleaner
Amazon
13
An EveryPlate subscription
EveryPlate
14
Or a soil-free AeroGarden Harvest
Amazon
15
A collagen-coating hair treatment
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
16
A tube of antiperspirant hand cream
Amazon
17
An earwax removal kit
Amazon
18
A tub of brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream
Amazon
19
A TubShroom
20
A pack of gas-neutralizing pads
Amazon
21
A hair finishing stick
Amazon
22
An antifungal tea tree balm
Amazon
23
And a box of wart-removing pads
Amazon
24
A bottle of dentist-approved mouthwash
Amazon
25
A blackhead remover vacuum
Amazon
26
A pack of Schick dermaplaning razors
Amazon
27
And a box of extra strength Gas-X chewables
Amazon