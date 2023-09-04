Popular items from this list include:
- Fur oil: a skin-soothing oil that softens coarse pubic hair and prevents ingrown hair
- An antiperspirant hand lotion for clammy palms
- First Aid Beauty’s KP Bump erasing scrub that can target and irregular texture and color from keratosis pilaris.
A 3-pack of sweat-wicking bra liners
Available in three sizes and four colors.
Promising review:
"All of you large-breasted people out there, hear me and hear me good! You need these! Don't argue, don't whine, just buy a package of these and enjoy the relief! They are soft and stay in place. I barely notice it at all, and most importantly, they have made under-boob sweat a thing of the past
. No more heat rashes or icky moisture under the gals, just sweet relief and easy wash-ability! Buy them now — you'll be so very glad that you did!" — Munkykween
A bad breath-targeting oral rinse
Just swish a capful for a minute and gargle for 30 seconds after you're done brushing your teeth in the morning and night. This pack includes two bottles. Promising review:
"I'm actually a dentist who often has bad breath, which is not a good combination. My oral hygiene is great (tongue scraping, brushing, flossing, etc.), but I have allergies and constantly have a bit of post-nasal drip, which contributes to the bad breath.
While this stuff isn't perfect, and my breath doesn't stay fresh all day, it is definitely the longest-lasting product I have tried so far. It is the first thing I have tried that still gives me that minty feeling when I breathe deep 4–6 hours after using it.
I've found that gargling and using the TheraBreath throat spray
in addition to rinsing with this have greatly improved my breath. Will definitely be buying again." — Alex
A set of Dress Weights
Dress Strong
is a woman-owned small business based in New York City. The weights are reusable and the adhesive on the back should last for about six uses with proper care. Promising review:
"This is the best thing I have ever bought. I cannot recommend it enough. I live in the UK, and you know British weather. I always wear dresses to work, and it's always a problem on the train platform with the wind. OMG, what a life changer.
I got to work and just started telling it to all my coworkers, and I told all of my friends. Honestly, do yourself a favor and buy this. Oh, and it doesn't ruin the fabric, and it's so easy to change from different dresses, and it stays on. Yes, I absolutely recommend it." — Fabia Moizao
An exfoliating scrub mitt
It's also great for removing self-tanner and can reduce ingrown hairs while also increasing circulation. Promising review:
"My skin is 100% softer and feels far smoother thanks to this product!!! The difference was noticeable after ONE use, its true. All the grime, rolled up skin, flakes and chucks — shudder, that was on me??? All the other customers are saying how disgusting it is when you see how much dead skin sloughs off, and that is true. I disagree that it only comes off after the first use though — I have continued to see improvement over the time I've used it, about 6 weeks, and even some age-related and sun damage discoloration is gone. These are the BEST, a MUST-HAVE, holy grail exfoliating mittens. I DEFINITELY recommend this!
Did I say I recommend this 100%? I do!" — Kindle customer. g'ma
A sunburn soother made with aloe and coconut oil
Promising review
: "I bought this product to take on our vacation. I am so glad I did. I got burnt on my lower legs and the tops of my feet. I thought I had put enough sunscreen on. I didn't. That night I woke with my legs and feet both burning and itching. The instant I put this on I had relief.
OMG, I cannot say enough about this stuff. Buy it. Keep it on hand. Great product. Thank you, Burt's Bees!" — D. S.
A travel-size Poo-Pourri toilet spray
Promising review:
"I like this spray. It smells really good and is small but great to put in your purse in case you go into someone house and use there bathroom and don't want to leave a smell. I love this brand so much I went online and got a bigger bottle. I would highly recommend it because it really works great." — kiarakewna
An assistive zipper puller
Promising review:
"I didn’t think it would actually work. It took me a while to figure it out how to use it with the tiny zippers, but once I did, it worked wonders. I suffer from back injuries and have had surgery on my C spine, so zipping up is an absolute pain. I love jumpsuits and dresses, and they happen to all have zippers. It’s a must-have when you don’t have anyone available to zip you up or down." — Ms. Wright
A wet and dry foot file
Promising review:
"AMAZING!!! Seriously beyond impressed with this product.
I've never had dry or cracked heels until recently and I've tried everything I could find to get rid of them! This is all you need!!! I literally opened the box and did this in less than a minute! I'll never use anything else! Even better than professional pedicures!!!
" —Kyla Jackson
An anti-chafe balm
Promising review:
"This stuff really is awesome. It really works and I don't know where it has been all my life. I started looking for something for thigh chafing after running into a few issues (not fun). It is super easy to use, just slide it on like you'd use deodorant." —SweetPea
A pair of AirPod ear hooks
Promising review:
"I recently bought the AirPod Pros to use with my Apple Watch to run outside. I was excited for the Pros because they have the smaller ear tips, but even the smallest size just did not stay in during a run. I bought these over-the-ear hooks and some inside-the-ear pieces to see what might work. I just ran 5 miles with these over-the-ear hooks, and I might not even try the other items. They really kept the AirPods snug, and I didn't feel them at all.
The price is right, and they do exactly what I needed. I will be buying more for backups! Definitely recommend giving these a try!" — Siobhan Anne Franklin
An anti-fungal toenail treatment
Promising review:
"This is a wonderful product. I was doubtful that a non-prescription would work, but this has. In about two months, the infected nails have peeled off and new nails have grown.
All I did was put a layer over the toenail every night before going to bed. Highly recommended!" — Leah
A caffeinated butt mask
Promising review
: "I will definitely be investing in more of these masks. I was a bit skeptical to try a must for my butt (lol) but I actually felt it work! I felt the firmness and detox!
I would recommend trying it, I will be purchasing more for sure. Thumbs up!" — Lauren
A portable car vacuum
Promising review:
"This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard to reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one, do it! Hit that "buy now" button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha!" — Abigail
An oil-absorbing face roller
Promising review:
"I am so extremely oily. Have been dealing with my oily skin since I was in high school and still dealing with my oily skin in my mid-30s. The roller worked better than I could have expected and exceeded my expectations. This is life-changing for me!
" — Wow
A lawn repair formula
Promising review
: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!
" — Mariah
A skin-soothing and pubic hair-softening oil
Fur is a woman-owned small business you may have seen on Shark Tank. Their products are made with vegan, cruelty-free and non-toxic ingredients. Promising review:
"This is one of the best purchases I’ve made. I am an African American woman with very curly hair. I love getting waxed but had the worst hair bumps. I discovered this product. Its directions are to use it once every day after taking a shower and drying off and the hair bumps were gone after two days. The bottle is small, but I can’t go without it now. It’s the only thing that has worked for me.
I highly recommend." — ambr78709
A 10-pack corrective ingrown toenail braces
Promising review:
"It is really amazing how quickly this worked for me. After having both my big toenails 100% removed as a kid due to ingrown nails, they never grew back the same again. One was ok, but the left to was so painful as it grew extremely curved and caused a lot of dead skin to grow under it. After reading about this product, I decided it would be worth the $50. After using this product for only two weeks, it is completely uncurved! It's insane! Also a tip, paint over the strip with clear nail polish
, it helps it last longer." — Guerrero Clan
A wrinkle-release spray
It comes in a pack of two.
Promising review:
"I'm not sure what magical fairyland this product was developed in, but hot damn it is magic in a bottle
. As someone who either forgets to fold her clothes immediately and/or HATES ironing my work shirts, this is a lifesaver. It worked wonderfully on my cotton as well as my more synthetic fabrics.
A recommendation that I do have is spraying your clothes the night before or half an hour before you need them so they have ample time to dry. All in all, if you're tired of ironing or you wish you had a live-in fairy to do your laundry, THIS IS FOR YOU." — Anna Lucas
An antiperspirant hand lotion
Promising review:
"I’ve suffered with sweaty hands for all of my life. It’s an issue that has caused me embarrassment and anxiety where there should be neither. I’ve only just started using this lotion, but I can tell it’s making a difference. It definitely has a distinct drying effect and makes my hands feel smooth.
" — Gary
A pair of odor eliminators for shoes
The charcoal bag has no smell and absorbs excess moisture to prevent mold, mildew, and bacteria from forming on your clothes and in your bag. You can use them for up to two years, but you should put them outside in the sun for an hour once a month so they can rejuvenate. Promising review:
"I bought these for my son's smelly golf shoes. The high school boy's team plays in spring, so there's lots of cold, wet weather. His shoes were so bad they smelled up my whole car! These seem to help dry them out, and they don't stink so bad now." — pamelann
A pack of two stainless-steel tongue scrapers
Promising review:
"On the list of things TikTok made me buy ... You guys!!!! I don’t know why I waited so long to use one of these but here I am AMAZED!! I really recommend. True game-changer!" —Aliyah Lofton
A bump-erasing body scrub
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it, and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!!
Fabulous product. Worth every penny." — Launa
A 6-pack of disposable urinals
Promising review:
"As embarrassing as it is to admit, I used this in the car on a road trip. I didn't know exactly what to expect but I was thrilled with the outcome! I pulled over, positioned myself over the bag, and it was easy peezy! The crystals absorbed the urine and there was no mess or smell.
I have kids and these will work great for them too. I'm really glad I bought these. We travel with our dog EVERYWHERE and we can't leave him in the car to stop for bathroom breaks at rest stops so these have already proven themselves perfect for traveling." — Ella
Or a urination device
Promising review
: "This is convenient for indoor or outdoor use. It is also compact for carrying in a purse or backpack. It comes in a soft plastic bag within a drawstring bag to keep it clean and easy to carry. It is easy to clean. Just rinse with water and a gentle soap. You can also use a wipe (flushable or baby wipe) until you are able to wash it. Shake it dry or use a napkin or paper towel. It can be used from young kids to adults indoors at public restrooms, in a portable bathroom, and outdoors on a hike or walk in the woods.
" — Diane Feliciano
A 100-pack of underarm sweat pads
Available in three sizes.
Promising review:
"These are amazing. The perfect size for me (medium and large women's cut shirts). I wear nice dress shirts outside, even in the warmer months.
My fear was always having wet armpits or stains on my shirts, but not anymore. I love them and will be purchasing more when they are needed." — Amanda M.