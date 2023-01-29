Avoid Awkward Eye Contact With A Cashier And Order These Products For Slightly Embarrassing Problems Online

Tushy

A Tushy bidet attachment

This is the bidet I use and 100% recommend to my friends, family, and to you, dear reader. Installation was pretty simple; from start to poop it took about 15 minutes. The sensation is...interesting...to say the least but you definitely get used to it. In fact, I recently moved apartments and it took me awhile to hook up the bidet (I'm a procrastinator, OK?!). Oh how I missed my bidet during this time (and I'm sure my butt felt the same way). But seriously, I cannot stress how life-changing getting a bidet is.