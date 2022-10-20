Shopping
19 Semi-Embarrassing Products You Can Buy Online

Ordering these staples online is a surefire way to avoid awkward eye contact.
Chelsea Stuart
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002PQ8BQM?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6349661ce4b0b7f89f55f81b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sweat Block and TheraBreath." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6349661ce4b0b7f89f55f81b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002PQ8BQM?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6349661ce4b0b7f89f55f81b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Sweat Block and TheraBreath.</a>
Amazon
Sweat Block and TheraBreath.

Popular items from this list:

  • A Squatty Potty designed to unkink your colon and help ya go, you know?
  • A pack of four toe separators to help eliminate pain caused by bunions.
  • A shoe spray that won’t just mask the odor emanating from your beloved Chucks, but completely eliminate it.

1
www.amazon.com
A Squatty Potty designed to unkink your colon
Promising review: "Perfect conditions for first time with the Squatty Potty. After a weekend of white cheese dip heaven at the local Mexican restaurant, I knew I would be paying the consequences. Yep, you guessed it, hemorrhoid hell. Enter the Squatty Potty. I was excited I got this for my pregnant wife and couldn’t wait to be the first to give it a go. I got in the potty, raised my feet and literally the poo just slid right out out my body with minimal straining. This device is a game changer. It will save me over the year cause I won’t need hemorrhoid ointment. This would have saved Elvis’s life!! If Elvis had a Squatty Potty he would be with us today. Thank you Squatty Potty." — UTGrad
$24.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A pack of medicated bandages laced with salicylic acid to target both common warts and plantar warts
Promising review: "This worked for me. Here's what happened. First bandage: Everything turned white. Second bandage: The top layer of the wart started disappearing and I could see the blood vessels that were inside it clearly. Third bandage: It started burning while wearing it. One day was REALLY painful, but now I think I just put the bandage on too tight. There was definitely burning though. Uncomfortable, not unbearable. Fourth bandage: The skin around the wart started to crack. Fifth bandage: The skin continued to crack and I could see the wart separating. Sixth bandage: Skin separating deeper. Wart was really soft but it wouldn't budge. Seventh bandage: The wart stuck to the medicine, so when I pulled off the bandage, the wart went with it. I'm left with some raw skin that's a bit sensitive but it feels fine. It looks like the entire wart came off, roots and all. Side note: It smells horribly. Make sure you put the bandage on tight enough to try and conceal the smell, but not so tight it hurts. Overall, not a horrible process. Make sure you follow the instructions and keep it on for 48 hours at a time. Two of mine were only on for 24 hours and I think that prolonged the process." — Chelsea Gipson
$6.61 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A pack of clinical-strength SweatBlock wipes capable of stopping sweat
Apply it every seven days! This is STRONG so if you have sensitive skin, the manufacturer suggests you do a spot test first.

Promising review: "For anyone who might be skeptical, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks and it is life changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat. I was sweating through my shirt on my back — BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" — Frosty McGee
$19.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A physician-designed earwax remover if you've sworn off cotton swabs
The kit includes the washer bottle and three disposable tips. Using it is simple: Fill the bottle with your preferred ear cleaning solution, attach the disposable tip, and then spray the cleaner into your ear. This will loosen up wax and cause it to basically just fall right out of your ear!

Promising review: "I’ve suffered with wax buildup for the past few years and it became a routine to go to the doctor every three to five months to get my ears cleaned. It was a total hassle and the price of having to go to the doctor that frequently for such a small thing adds up. I finally bought this and I’m so glad I did. Now I clean my ears monthly with this product, and I no longer suffer with impacted ear wax. I can’t recommend this enough to anyone who deals with wax buildup, it may be gross but this really helps." — Lisa and Fiona
$31.50 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A pack of four toe separators to help eliminate pain caused by bunions
Promising review: "I've noticed bunions developing in the past month and the pain is becoming more intolerable. I put these on for the first time after wearing heels all day. My bunions were driving me crazy. Within just a few minutes of wearing them, I knew I had found an answer. I was able to wear them in my tennis shoes during my workout with no issues. I don't want to take them off! While there is nothing sexy about how they look, there is also nothing sexy about a bunion. I'll choose to wear them and have happy feet." — R Harlow
$9.99+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A trusty bottle of Poo-Pourri laced with notes of coconut freesia and citrus
Promising review: "One bathroom in an apartment just isn't enough for two adults with healthy colons. Enter Poo-Pourri. It has an amazing scent. It's very fresh and not overpowering, and it isn't synthetic smelling. With most room sprays, you end up just smelling flowery poo. This masks the smell completely. I can walk in the bathroom 30 seconds after my boyfriend and only smell lemon." — Allison H
$9.74 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
And a travel size version
Promising review: "I like this spray. It smells really good and is small but great to put in your purse in case you go into someone house and use there bathroom and don't want to leave a smell. I love this brand so much I went online and got a bigger bottle. I would highly recommend it because it really works great." — kiarakewna
$4.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A shoe spray that won't just mask the odor emanating from your beloved Chucks, but completely eliminate it
Promising review: "For some context, I am a college student. My dorm room is small and would quickly smell with a bad odor due to my shoes being taken off and left there. I use this product by spraying the inside of my shoes every time I take them off. This product does a good job at not only removing the bad smell of my shoes, but replacing it with a pleasing mint! At times, I also spray this directly onto my feet before putting my socks on. I will continue to buy this product for my shoe-smell needs." — Chicago, IL
$14.95 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A pumice stone on a stick poised to annihilate stubborn stains
Promising review: "What witchcraft is this?? Five minutes of rubbing with this thing and I removed the ring that has been on my toilet for years. I had previously tried half a dozen cleaning products with zero success. I wish I would have bought this a long time ago. One tip is to open the plastic wrapper outside or over a trash can, as the white dust is annoying to clean up." — Amazon Customer
$11.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
An oral rinse to keep your breath minty fresh
Check it out on TikTok here.

Promising review: "TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without, stating all-day freshness. It's true — I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong; it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat. This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." — Zac
$15.34 at Amazon
11
Amazon
And a tonsil stone remover
Promising review: "I'm in my early thirties and just started getting tonsil stones. Until a few months ago, I never even knew what these things were! I've been struggling with cotton swabs to fully remove the stones but couldn't get rid of them and they would just come back within the week. I received this and OMFG...best investment ever. No struggle holding my phone as a flashlight while awkwardly posing myself in front of my badly lit bathroom mirror. I sat comfortably at my vanity, used one hand, and removed the whole stone in less than a minute. Why did I not know this was a thing? Why have I been struggling? Get it! Stop struggling, suffering, and awkwardly dealing with this ridiculous condition...trust me." — Wren
$9.98 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
An automatic toilet bowl cleaning system
Promising review: “Excellent product. I highly recommend, especially to those with old toilets that don't have antimicrobial ceramic technology involved. I work as a handyman and do a lot of plumbing work, and I had never seen this type of product used before. I didn't even know it existed. Why hardware stores don't sell these, I'll never understand!” — Matthew Sileo
$10.77 at Amazon
13
Amazon
An itsy-bitsy toenail brace if you regularly deal with ingrown toenails and are so over trips to the doc
The kit comes with ten toenail braces and the materials needed to apply them. Each brace lasts three to six weeks so you don't even need to reapply them often.

Promising review: "I never realized how curved and not-okay my toenails were. I thought the pain I had was just normal and a fact of life. Only when I read about the Curve Correct product did I realize that I had a major problem that could be resolved! Now I'm on the way to normal, flat toenails that DON'T grow curved into my skin!" — Jamie H.
$44.99 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A stainless-steel tongue scraper that works so freaking well, one reviewer says they can now taste specific flavors they've never detected before
Promising review: "Unfortunately I, like many, suffer from bad breath and have tried so many things to stop it. I read that sometimes it's the germs on your tongue that can cause it, so I went crazy trying to brush my tongue. Of course, we all know how that ends — gagging, watery eyes, and it still looks like that gross film is on your tongue. I finally decided that maybe it was time to get a tongue cleaner and it had to be a stainless-steel one because they are easier to clean and sterilize. This product is really easy to use and I can get very far back on my tongue without activating my gag reflex. Also, it doesn't have the feeling like brushing with a toothbrush does. This cleaner just glides across my tongue, taking all the icky germs and bad breath with it. I love my nice new fresh breath and bolster of confidence!" — jordanlauren
$8.03 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A pack of underarm sweat pads if pit stains are the bane of your existence
Promising review: "These are amazing. The perfect size for me (medium and large women's cut shirts). I wear nice dress shirts outside, even in the warmer months. My fear was always having wet armpits or stains on my shirts, but not anymore. I love them and will be purchasing more when they are needed." — Amanda M.
$15.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A pack of (admittedly creepy-looking) sleep strips that'll stop your snores in their tracks
Promising review: "I go through my day habitually nose breathing. However, once I go to sleep, I start mouth breathing, and I snore. After the first night I used this strip, I noticed that my nose wasn't clogged at all. I'm usually congested until I take a hot shower. My wife told me that I slept silently, not the slightest snoring sound. To prove it, she recorded one night without the strip and one night with. The results sleep for themselves. I haven't missed a night since I saw how much my sleep improved. No dry mouth, no congestion, no waking up my wife!" — Amazon customer
$23.99 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A nail biting polish if any time you feel the least bit anxious you chomp on your fingers
Promising review: "This really helps!!! I've been biting my nails to the nub for 24 years. I have nails now and I don't bite anymore; that's all I wanted. This product made that happen. It tastes SO bad, I never realized how much I subconsciously put my hands in my mouth until I used this. However, I figured I should warn you/give you guys a heads up, be prepared to taste this on ANY AND ALL foods you have to eat with your hands. To me, that was a small sacrifice I was DEFINITELY willing to make to get my nails to this point. I don't even need to use it anymore because now I'm more aware of my nails. All in all, I HIGHLY recommend this product." — Kelsey Walton
$15.90 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A pack of sweat-wicking bra liners
Promising review: "All of you large-breasted people out there, hear me and hear me good! You need these! Don't argue, don't whine, just buy a package of these and enjoy the relief! They are soft and stay in place. I barely notice it at all, and most importantly, they have made under-boob sweat a thing of the past. No more heat rashes or icky moisture under the gals, just sweet relief and easy wash-ability! Buy them now — you'll be so very glad that you did!" — Munkykween
$14.91 at Amazon
19
Amazon
And a pack of gas-neutralizing pads if you can't help but drop bombs everywhere you go
Promising review: "My significant other has a butt that wants to violently suffocate everyone. This was originally a gag (pun intended) gift but, when used, it actually worked. Most, if not all, of the smell went away with the particularly terrible poots. We joke that we should get some more." — Sunshine
$12.99 at Amazon
