A Squatty Potty designed to unkink your colon
A pack of medicated bandages laced with salicylic acid to target both common warts and plantar warts
A pack of clinical-strength SweatBlock wipes capable of stopping sweat
A physician-designed earwax remover if you've sworn off cotton swabs
A pack of four toe separators to help eliminate pain caused by bunions
A trusty bottle of Poo-Pourri laced with notes of coconut freesia and citrus
And a travel size version
A shoe spray that won't just mask the odor emanating from your beloved Chucks, but completely eliminate it
A pumice stone on a stick poised to annihilate stubborn stains
An oral rinse to keep your breath minty fresh
And a tonsil stone remover
An automatic toilet bowl cleaning system
An itsy-bitsy toenail brace if you regularly deal with ingrown toenails and are so over trips to the doc
A stainless-steel tongue scraper that works so freaking well, one reviewer says they can now taste specific flavors they've never detected before
A pack of underarm sweat pads if pit stains are the bane of your existence
A pack of (admittedly creepy-looking) sleep strips that'll stop your snores in their tracks
A nail biting polish if any time you feel the least bit anxious you chomp on your fingers
A pack of sweat-wicking bra liners
And a pack of gas-neutralizing pads if you can't help but drop bombs everywhere you go