Slightly Embarrassing Products You'll Probably Be Glad You Can Buy Online

Anti-itch creams, toe fungal treatments and gastro-relief medication, because everyone in the checkout line doesn't need to know that you have diarrhea.
Mallory Mower
Discreetly order items online like an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001EGHPMA/ref=dp_cerb_1?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622f961fe4b0d1329e89412e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="anti-diarrhea medication" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="622f961fe4b0d1329e89412e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001EGHPMA/ref=dp_cerb_1?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622f961fe4b0d1329e89412e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">anti-diarrhea medication</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BAWDY-Slap-Caffeine-Retexturizing-Detoxifying/dp/B07DYCFJ32/ref=sr_1_1?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622f961fe4b0d1329e89412e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="resurfacing butt mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="622f961fe4b0d1329e89412e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/BAWDY-Slap-Caffeine-Retexturizing-Detoxifying/dp/B07DYCFJ32/ref=sr_1_1?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622f961fe4b0d1329e89412e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">resurfacing butt mask</a> and an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kerasal-Multi-Purpose-Treatment-Appearance-Packaging/dp/B083PX8WX2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622f961fe4b0d1329e89412e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="anti-fungal nail polish." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="622f961fe4b0d1329e89412e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Kerasal-Multi-Purpose-Treatment-Appearance-Packaging/dp/B083PX8WX2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622f961fe4b0d1329e89412e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">anti-fungal nail polish.</a>
Amazon
Some things are just better ordered from the comfort of your home, without the peering eyes of people in public. Here is a list of slightly eyebrow-raising items that you can discreetly buy online, such as antiperspirant lotion for overly sweaty feet, bed bug-killing spray, ringworm cream and gastro relief medication, because everyone in the check out line doesn’t need to know that you’re having diarrhea.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A Squatty Potty that'll make using the bathroom a breeze for your bowels
Promising review: "I like to poop. It's literally the first thing I do in the morning. This makes it even more enjoyable. I bought this about a month ago for my wife and I. We are pretty healthy people and have no 'problems' when it comes to #2. But with this you just sit down, put your feet up, and bombs away! It feels like a straight pipe coming from your colon. Remember those difficult to push out BM's? No more! With just a slight push, you are done. Gravity takes over, and out it comes. This is how the human body was designed to poop. We literally pooped like this for thousands of years! I recommend this to all my friends, who laugh at me until they try it. Stop making it hard on yourself when you poop. This is by far the best bathroom accessory you can buy!" — jjl1911

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2
amazon.com
A nickel foot file for rough callused feet
Promising review: "I love this. It removed so much after one use – more than any other after multiple uses. The picture is just from one use (pictured above, right)." — ctnightmare

Get it from Amazon for $11.99+.
3
Amazon
A weed cookbook for aspiring home chefs that want to add a little THC to their dishes
This cookbook includes drool-worthy recipes like rib-eye with weed chimichurri, raspberry peach pie, french bread pizza, and spinach artichoke dip. Your tastebuds are gonna be covered no matter where the munchies take you.

Promising review: "I was super surprised with how informative this book was. Besides having great recipes that span beyond baked sweets like brownies, it has info on terpenes, oils, butters and just about every other form of ingredients you could possibly need to prep these recipes as well as shopping, storage, dosing, foods to counteract the high when someone eats too much and a lot more I haven't even delved into yet. I ordered a copy for myself as well as one for my daughter who is a chef in legal Las Vegas and I am really happy with how well done this book is compared to the last canna-recipe book I purchased." — Monique Q.

Get it from Amazon for $25.51.
4
amazon.com
A shoe spray to help eliminate embarrassing foot odors
Promising review: "For some context, I am a college student. My dorm room is small and would quickly smell with a bad odor due to my shoes being taken off and left there. I use this product by spraying the inside of my shoes every time I take them off. This product does a good job at not only removing the bad smell of my shoes, but replacing it with a pleasing mint! At times, I also spray this directly onto my feet before putting my socks on. I will continue to buy this product for my shoe-smell needs." — Chicago, IL

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
5
Amazon
A lice kit to effectively rid your hair of any infestation
Promising review: "When I tell you I had a breakdown when I found out my daughter had lice it would be an understatement. I never had to deal with this in my life until now, and if you seen my daughter's beautiful long, brown hair down to her waist you would understand. I immediately started researching and this was the number one product. I am shocked and amazed. It didn’t damage her hair and in 14 days not even so much as a little scratch. And her hair actually looked healthier! If you are saying this doesn’t work it is because you are not doing it right." — Kristy Karma

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
6
Amazon
A bottle of Poo-Pourri to mask the odor of smelly bathroom trips
Promising review: "One bathroom in an apartment just isn't enough for two adults with healthy colons. Enter Poo-Pourri. It has an amazing scent. It's very fresh and not overpowering, and it isn't synthetic smelling. With most room sprays, you end up just smelling flowery poo. This masks the smell completely. I can walk in the bathroom 30 seconds after my boyfriend and only smell lemon." — Allison H

Get it from Amazon for $9.20+.
7
Amazon
A pack of disposable urinals for camping, road trips or festivals
This biodegradable pouch is filled with a unique polymer substance which absorbs liquid waste and turns it into an odorless, spill-proof gel.

Promising review: "As embarrassing as it is to admit, I used this in the car on a road trip. I didn't know exactly what to expect but I was thrilled with the outcome! I pulled over, positioned myself over the bag, and it was easy peezy! The crystals absorbed the urine and there was no mess or smell. I have kids and these will work great for them too. I'm really glad I bought these. We travel with our dog EVERYWHERE and we can't leave him in the car to stop for bathroom breaks at rest stops so these have already proven themselves perfect for traveling." — Racquelle

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $18.49.
8
Amazon
A memory book that'll cover the not-so-Instagram-worthy moments that you still want to remember
Promising review: "It's not always about the cute stuff! This book has been a must buy gift for all of my friends and family members who have had children or who are expecting. Everyone always gets a kick out of it and I like to think that somewhere down the road my nieces and nephews might enjoy reading it and laughing about the funny and disgusting things they put their family through. It definitely brings a much needed sense of humor to baby books! Because we all know that its not always about the adorable things children do that make us laugh." — iknwxaclywhtthysay

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
9
Amazon
A jug of very effective bed bug spray that when ordered online, won't illicit stares
Promising review: "My grandson came to visit and left something to remember him by. BEDBUGS. We tried so many products until I think the bugs waited for the new flavors. I was so frustrated!!!! I was ready to burn the house down and build a new one. I saw the reviews one dreary, sleepless night and decided to try once more. I was not disappointed. This stuff works. I mean actually works. I recommend this to anyone who hasn't slept in months with their eyes open. You will not be disappointed." — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $54.99.
10
Amazon
A bidet attachment so you can try this simple luxury everyone is talking about
Promising review: "Where has this thing been my entire life? I love it! I don’t have any complaints at all. I had no problems installing it, which surprised me because usually there’s something that goes wrong. My partner mentioned that the water is cold, but I don’t notice that, tap water temperature feels just fine to me. I’m saving so much toilet paper that I’ll pay for this in probably a year. Admittedly, I was a huge toilet paper user, I like to be clean. I’m also saving water, because I previously had to flush at least three times to make sure the toilet didn’t get plugged with excess toilet paper." — Donna Gettys

Get it from Tushy on Amazon for $49.99+.
11
Amazon
A box of gas relief pills that you can buy from the comfort of your own home
Promising review: "Thank goodness for these pills. These are super fast-acting and so effective. I get so sick whenever I eat basically anything and these have helped so much. I can take two in the morning and I'm not in pain all day or sick if I eat. I'm ordering more ASAP." — Nerdy Chic

Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
12
Amazon
A DIY crafting book for people that want to make things from their cat's hair
Promising review: "If cat hair is what you have then this book is what you need. Or if you have a super cat loving mother, such as myself, then you buy this for her for her birthday and laugh your arse off at her reaction to opening this as a present. Now my mom says she's going to make me some cat hair mittens for Christmas. One can only hope!!" — Erin

Get it from Amazon for $8.04.
13
Amazon
A bottle of antiperspirant foot lotion that can help with excessively sweaty feet
Promising review: "Bought this for my boyfriend who is on his feet all day and was always complaining about how sweaty his feet got. He usually had to bring at least one extra pair of socks to change into during the day. He also had to buy shoes more often because of how they smell. It would be impossible for us to get out the smell. Since he began using this product, he can't believe how dry his feet stay ALL day. His socks don't even smell after a full day of work. He's now obsessed and it's become a part of his daily routine." — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $12.25.
14
amazon.com
An effective topical balm for clearing up toe jam, ringworm,and rashes
Promising review: "I cannot believe the difference this product has made. I’ve seen a dermatologist for a rash on my armpits for over a year now with no answers, no solutions, nothing. They’ve prescribed me topical creams, steroids, antibiotics, I’ve even had two biopsies with no relief. I finally came across this stuff. The first day I used this I had relief. My symptoms were a red, EXTREMELY itchy rash in both armpits. I’m talking itchy like to the point where I could not sleep at night. It was awful. The next day I could feel and see that it helped. I was still unsure if it would actually do anything to resolve the problem entirely, but I decided I’d do an experiment and continue to use it on one armpit only so I could test the difference. The relief was unbelievable. It has been awful to not put it on my other armpit as well but I wanted to hold out until I got the stitches out so I could show the doctor the difference. If you have a weird rash that you can’t seem to find relief from, I would recommend giving this a shot. I’m so glad I did." — Jackie

Get it from Amazon for $35.97.
15
Amazon
A box of anti-diarrhea medication that'll soothe your stomach
Promising review: "I can't survive without these things. I have quite a sensitive stomach and any greasy or spicy food works like Drain-O on my stomach. So if I know I'm going to have some food like that I'll use these to settle my stomach. Without these I would be stuck on the toilet for an hour or two. These things are a lifesaver to keep on you, and are essential for any home." — Reviewer

Get it from Amazon for $6.68.
16
amazon.com
A horrible-tasting polish to prevent you from biting your nails
Promising review: "This really helps!!! I've been biting my nails to the nub for 24 years. I have nails now and I don't bite anymore; that's all I wanted. This product made that happen. It taste SO bad, I never realized how much I subconsciously put my hands in my mouth until I used this. However, I figured I should warn you/give you guys a heads up, be prepared to taste this on ANY AND ALL foods you have to eat with your hands. To me, that was a small sacrifice I was DEFINITELY willing to make to get my nails to this point. I don't even need to use it anymore because now I'm more aware of my nails. All in all, I HIGHLY recommend this product." — Kelsey Walton

Get it from Amazon for $15.50.
17
amazon.com
A bag of only-marshmallow cereal so can fulfill your child-like sweet tooth in peace
Promising review: "This is my soulmate snack. Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
18
Amazon
A caffeinated butt mask meant to improve your skin
Promising review: "I will definitely be investing in more of these masks. I was a bit skeptical to try a must for my butt (lol) but I actually felt it work! I felt the firmness and detox! I would recommend trying it, I will be purchasing more for sure. Thumbs up!" —Lauren

Get it from Amazon for $11.
19
Amazon
A tongue-in-cheek wine glass
Promising review: "This glass totally surpassed my expectations. I thought it was going to just be a cute gag gift for Christmas but the quality is fantastic. It will last forever. I bought it for my aunt, who loves her wine, and she truly enjoyed this. Paired with a super sized bottle of Pinot Grigio and she was happy. :)" —Dani

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
20
amazon.com
An anti-fungal polish for for fighting off unsightly infections, thickness and more
Promising review: "This is a wonderful product. I was doubtful that a non-prescription would work, but this has. In about two months, the infected nails have peeled off and new nails have grown. All I did was put a layer over the toenail every night before going to bed. Highly recommended!" — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $16.74.
21
Amazon
A tongue cat brush that your cat will most likely enjoy
Promising review: "I bought it as a joke. But the cat seems to like it a lot." — Simon B.

Get it from Amazon for $25.
squatty pottyfungal treatments

