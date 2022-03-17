Some things are just better ordered from the comfort of your home, without the peering eyes of people in public. Here is a list of slightly eyebrow-raising items that you can discreetly buy online, such as antiperspirant lotion for overly sweaty feet, bed bug-killing spray, ringworm cream and gastro relief medication, because everyone in the check out line doesn’t need to know that you’re having diarrhea.
A Squatty Potty that'll make using the bathroom a breeze for your bowels
A nickel foot file for rough callused feet
A weed cookbook for aspiring home chefs that want to add a little THC to their dishes
A shoe spray to help eliminate embarrassing foot odors
A lice kit to effectively rid your hair of any infestation
A bottle of Poo-Pourri to mask the odor of smelly bathroom trips
A pack of disposable urinals for camping, road trips or festivals
A memory book that'll cover the not-so-Instagram-worthy moments that you still want to remember
A jug of very effective bed bug spray that when ordered online, won't illicit stares
A bidet attachment so you can try this simple luxury everyone is talking about
A box of gas relief pills that you can buy from the comfort of your own home
A DIY crafting book for people that want to make things from their cat's hair
A bottle of antiperspirant foot lotion that can help with excessively sweaty feet
An effective topical balm for clearing up toe jam, ringworm,and rashes
A box of anti-diarrhea medication that'll soothe your stomach
A horrible-tasting polish to prevent you from biting your nails
A bag of only-marshmallow cereal so can fulfill your child-like sweet tooth in peace
A caffeinated butt mask meant to improve your skin
A tongue-in-cheek wine glass
An anti-fungal polish for for fighting off unsightly infections, thickness and more
A tongue cat brush that your cat will most likely enjoy