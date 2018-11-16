24 Embarrassing Times People Sent The Wrong Thing In A Work Email

Awkward email mistakes and drafting oopsies happen to everyone: Even those in the highest ranks of government.
On Friday, The Washington Post reported that the Department of Justice mistakenly revealed that criminal charges have been filed against Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder who has long been under investigation for publishing classified diplomatic cables.
Court filings submitted by U.S. authorities in an unrelated case mentioned the existence of criminal charges against someone named Assange. The New York Times speculates that prosecutors pasted text from a similar court filing into the wrong document. Whoops.
The State Department makes mistakes too. This month the U.S. Embassy in Australia sent a meeting invitation that contained a picture of a cat dressed as Cookie Monster. The embassy quickly apologized, saying the email was a “training error.”
Hey, it happens to the best of us. In the spirit of admitting that we all make mistakes ― not just officials at the highest levels of our government ― here are 24 tweets from people who have sent the wrong thing at work.
Thanks to something I cut out of a tweet earlier, I've just accidentally pasted ha ha haemorrhoids into the middle of an important email.— The Bath Bird (@TheBathBird) June 17, 2013
Just emailed a writer with my "notes" and accidentally attached a picture of Ted Bundy instead of the edited essay...— Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) September 14, 2015
I may have just accidentally inserted the UB40 Red Red Wine video into a work email instead of the link I meant to paste.— Jennifer Mendelsohn 🇺🇸 (@CleverTitleTK) October 2, 2018
Prawn— Shit Ally Says (@alasdairswisdom) November 14, 2018
Turkey
Cheese Board
Thanks
(Accidentally emailed above message to entire office)
Emailed my boss by accident saying "let me know when you get sex please" rather than "let me know when you get a sec". Can I go home now?— EMILY (@efemme_music) August 22, 2014
Ummmmmm I accidentally emailed this comic to several contractors instead of our building plans pic.twitter.com/nptahCOqVa— Adrienne Porter Felt (@__apf__) October 27, 2017
Today in avoided autocorrect disasters: noticing my phone put 'whoring' into a work email when I meant 'wrong'.— Line Art Lionheart (@notalogin) July 22, 2016
OH NO BIG DEAL, just accidentally emailed my husband's boss's boss instead of my husband, brb going to die.— Kelsey Dake Rushing (@kelseyrushing) November 15, 2018
My mom accidentally emailed a well respected neurologist an instructional video on how to tie shoes instead of the lab results she meant to send and I’m hysterically laughing— rachel🦋 (@delicatejapril) November 16, 2018
ACCIDENTALLY PASTED THIS INTO AN EMAIL INSTEAD OF MY E-SIGNATURE, AND IN MY PANIC TO DELETE IT MANAGED TO SEND IT. AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH. pic.twitter.com/0wsTKiAyDJ— James Bridget Gordon ⚽️🏳️🌈💫 (@thaumatropia) September 26, 2017
just emailed my boss’s boss to let her know i needed to take a “dick day” ok this is fine— CHELO (@chelllssseeea) October 22, 2018
ACCIDENTALLY PASTED THIS INTO AN EMAIL INSTEAD OF MY E-SIGNATURE, AND IN MY PANIC TO DELETE IT MANAGED TO SEND IT. AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH. pic.twitter.com/a5ZDWyJiK4— dee (@katydeedonnelly) September 25, 2017
when you accidentally write “easier to poop,” instead of “easier to loop,” in a work email. 😰— connievan (@_connievan) October 14, 2018
Just typed 'big fux' in a work email instead of 'bug fix' how's your Wednesday going?— Kris Escudero (@kede23) November 7, 2018
I finally did it. I sent a work email that said Love you! instead of Lisa because Gmail autocorrect is here to destroy us all.— Lisa Lucas (@likaluca) October 31, 2018
My director emailed me asking how my script work was going. Apparently I replied with, "Licking ass and taking names." Thank you, autocorrect, thank you.— 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) October 27, 2018
I accidentally emailed some Masterchef screenshots to the wrong editor pic.twitter.com/fRTRZn7zDd— Eleanor Robertson (@marrowing) September 15, 2015
You might be having a bad day, but the woman who accidentally emailed our entire company about her divorce is having a worse one.— Maureen McManus (@Maureen_McM) May 12, 2016
my boss accidentally emailed me a selfie last night so I decided to make something out of it pic.twitter.com/y6oFWRWpjZ— maggie (@yeahmaggi) August 30, 2016
In apolitical news I just got 179 emails because a coworker accidentally emailed the whole company & everyone replied back to all REMOVE ME.— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 9, 2017
Just accidentally emailed a porn link to a co-worker. So I emailed ten other co-workers the link and called it a virus.— Mr. Drinks On Me (@Mr_DrinksOnMe) April 13, 2017
Just sent a work email to another branch saying we have yet to see their shipment on our dick instead of dock so if you need me I’ll be unemployed— Bri (@BPtheGasStation) November 13, 2018
I typed “Need POO” on the subject line for an email at work instead of “NEED POA”. I’ll go jump off a bridge now.— melisa. (@guardado_m) November 5, 2018
Just wrote 'penetration' instead of 'presentation' in a work email.— Angie B (@Angibangie) April 19, 2016
There goes my college degree and 10+ years of work experience.