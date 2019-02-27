HuffPost Finds

Where To Buy An Emerald Green Couch On Any Budget

Find the perfect velvety couch for your space -- and your wallet.

If minimalistic Scandanivan style is starting to lose its charm for you, it might be time to embrace a more maximalist approach to your home decor. Believe it or not, those green velvet sofas you’ve seen all over Instagram might be a great place to start.

A green velvet couch make a serious statement with its rich emerald hue and luxurious look, and it can be dressed up or down to match your space depending on what you pair with it.

A green couch looks great with a blush pink accent chair or sapphire blue throw pillows. It’s also easy to find them in mid-century modern styles and with trendy gold hardware, if that’s more your vibe.

Fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank to find a nice emerald green couch on your budget. We’ve rounded up some of the most affordable styles every price point so you can find the perfect couch for your space, on your budget.

Take a look below:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Green Sofa Under $300
Walmart
Find this DHP Pin Tufted Transitional Velvet Futon Couch from Walmart for $286.
2
Green Sofa Under $500
Target
Find this Vanga Shaped Back Loveseat Velvet Teal from Target for $480.
3
Green Sofa Under $600
Wafair
Find this Aadvik Chesterfield Sofa at Wayfair for $570.
4
Green Sofa Under $700
Birch Lane
See this Roberta Chesterfield Sofa from Birch Lane on sale for $653, originally $2,500.
5
Green Sofa Under $800
Hayneedle
Get this Manhattan Comfort Vandam 2-Seat Velvet Loveseat from Hayneedle for $701.
6
Green Sofa Under $900
Wayfair
Get this Koger Sofa for $899 from Wayfair.
7
Green Sofa Under $1,000
AllModern
Find this Hewitt Sofa from AllModern on sale for $960, originally $1,726.
8
Green Sofa Under $1,500
Joss & Main
Get this Lomonaco Mid Century Modern Classic Sofa from Joss & Main on sale for $1,340, originally $2,500.
9
Green Sofas Under $2,000
Hayneedle
Find this Diamond Sofa Ava Velvet Sofa from Hayneedle for $1,700
10
Green Sofa Under $2,500
Anthropologie
Get this Lyre Chesterfield Two-Cushion Sofa from Anthropologie for $2,298.
shoppableHome Decorfinds seofinds trendsfinds home