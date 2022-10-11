FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

If the recent devastation brought on by Hurricane Ian showed us anything, it’s that weather-related emergencies are nothing to mess with. Disaster experts who previously spoke to HuffPost have said that keeping a well-stocked inventory of emergency items, back-up power sources and other safety supplies can make a world of difference when faced with extreme weather or a catastrophic event.

With winter fast approaching, weather-related concerns will soon include blizzards and ice storms similar to the ones that wreaked havoc on Texas and Oregon just last year.

Get prepared this year by shopping the following Amazon Prime Early Access sale offerings from Amazon, available Tuesday and Wednesday only. Find EPA-approved gas-powered generators, battery-powered light sources and car battery charging kits that are effective even in freezing temperatures.

