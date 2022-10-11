Shopping
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Jackery-Portable-Explorer-Generator-Optional/dp/B082TMBYR6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63360084e4b04cf8f3611b84%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Jackery portable power station" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63360084e4b04cf8f3611b84" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Jackery-Portable-Explorer-Generator-Optional/dp/B082TMBYR6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63360084e4b04cf8f3611b84%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Jackery portable power station</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LifeStraw-Personal-Filter-Camping-Survival/dp/B0B8SZL3VY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63360084e4b04cf8f3611b84%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="LifeStraw personal water filter" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63360084e4b04cf8f3611b84" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LifeStraw-Personal-Filter-Camping-Survival/dp/B0B8SZL3VY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63360084e4b04cf8f3611b84%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">LifeStraw personal water filter</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Greenworks-Spot-Light-Battery-Charger/dp/B09NZQLBXR?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63360084e4b04cf8f3611b84%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Greenworks LED flood light" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63360084e4b04cf8f3611b84" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Greenworks-Spot-Light-Battery-Charger/dp/B09NZQLBXR?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63360084e4b04cf8f3611b84%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Greenworks LED flood light</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Coleman-Burner-Propane-Camping-Stove/dp/B09HN14TG7?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63360084e4b04cf8f3611b84%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Coleman propane-powered gas stove" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63360084e4b04cf8f3611b84" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Coleman-Burner-Propane-Camping-Stove/dp/B09HN14TG7?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63360084e4b04cf8f3611b84%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Coleman propane-powered gas stove</a>.
FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

If the recent devastation brought on by Hurricane Ian showed us anything, it’s that weather-related emergencies are nothing to mess with. Disaster experts who previously spoke to HuffPost have said that keeping a well-stocked inventory of emergency items, back-up power sources and other safety supplies can make a world of difference when faced with extreme weather or a catastrophic event.

With winter fast approaching, weather-related concerns will soon include blizzards and ice storms similar to the ones that wreaked havoc on Texas and Oregon just last year.

Get prepared this year by shopping the following Amazon Prime Early Access sale offerings from Amazon, available Tuesday and Wednesday only. Find EPA-approved gas-powered generators, battery-powered light sources and car battery charging kits that are effective even in freezing temperatures.

1
Amazon
Belkin portable power bank (20% off)
Compatible with a number of phone and tablet models including iPhone, Android and Galaxy, this compact power bank provides up to 140 hours of battery life for a smartphone and up to 38 hours for a tablet, per charge. The dual USB-A ports also allow you to charge multiple devices at once.
$39.99 at Amazon (originally $49)
2
Amazon
Neiko tow straps (33% off)
At 20 feet long, these reinforced woven tow straps and hooks can come in handy in the event that your vehicle gets stuck in snow or mud. They are capable of pulling up to 10,000 pounds and feature hooks made from drop-forged, heat-treated metal for reliability and extra security.
$13.99 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
3
Amazon
Kasa smart surge protection power strip (44% off)
Kasa's smart plug power strip has been ETL-certified to prevent damage to electronics once power comes back on after an outage. It features six smart outlets that can be independently controlled using voice commands, as well as three built-in USB ports.
$44.99 at Amazon (originally $79.99)
4
Amazon
Noco Genius 5 car battery charger (42% off)
Designed to work with a number of automotive batteries, this portable charger uses pulse reconditioner technology to restore a drained car battery, even in sub-freezing conditions. This is thanks to an integrated digital thermal sensor that avoids under-charging in cold weather and over-charging in hot.
$52.46 at Amazon ($89.95)
5
Amazon
Jackery 1000 solar generator bundle
This Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station bundle comes with SolarSaga 100 solar panels that can help it power important devices and appliances for longer in the event of a power outage. Its high-running wattage is capable of powering a full-size refrigerator, TV, blender, electric grill, mini cooler, and more.
On sale at Amazon (originally $1,398+)
6
Amazon
Jackery 300 portable power station (40% off)
With this more affordable portable power station from Jackery, you can charge important electronic devices on the go or during an outage. It uses a completely silent rechargeable lithium battery and it can be kept charged with Jackery solar panels (sold separately). The Jackery 1000 portable power station is also on sale, and offers a higher wattage capacity than the Explorer 300.
$209.99 at Amazon (originally $349.99)
7
Amazon
Igloo insulated cooler (27% off)
Keep perishables chilled with this fully insulated cooler from Igloo that has a 150-quart capacity and the ability to keep contents cool for up to five days. UV inhibitors in the lid guard against sun damage, while the interior is resistant to stains and odor.
$79.99 at Amazon (originally $109.99)
8
Amazon
Royal Gourmet propane griddle (29% off)
This three-burner camping griddle is powered by propane (sold separately) and offers instant ignition, fast heating times and stabilizing feet. It's meant only for outdoor use, but can be a good cooking solution when electric-powered stoves are not accessible.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $139.99)
9
Amazon
Renology 12 Volt solar panel kit (19% off)
This premium Renology solar panel kit will produce an average of 1.6-2.5kWh of electricity per day depending on sun availability, without the need for conventional power sources. These panels are best installed in advance on RVs, boats and other more permanent structures, and can be monitored through an app on your phone. Keep in mind that, unlike the plug and play operation of the Jackery, you may need to use an inverter to transform the Renology's solar power into usable energy.
$661 at Amazon (originally $819)
10
Amazon
Greenworks 24V LED spotlight (19% off)
See up to 765 yards away with Greenworks' rechargeable 3,000 lumen spotlight. It provides up to five hours of continuous run time and four brightness settings, including an SOS option.
$50.90 at Amazon (originally $64.45)
11
Amazon
Coleman Fold n' Go camping stove (30% off)
Compact and east to transport, this foldable Coleman camping stove is powered by propane and features two independently adjustable burners so that the fuel lasts longer. The stove is meant only for outdoor use, but can be a good cooking solution when electric-powered stoves are not accessible.
$94 at Amazon (originally $134.99)
12
Amazon
Olight Seeker 3 Pro floodlight flashlight (30% off)
Known for high lumens and ultra-compact designs, Olight made this floodlight flashlight with a high-performance 250-meter beam. It offers five brightness levels and is constructed of durable materials that'll stand up to the elements.
$97.96 at Amazon (originally $139.95)
13
Amazon
Blueair air purifier (20% off)
Blueair's Blue 211+ is highly rated by Consumer Reports for its ability to effectively catch small particle sizes, particularly dust, smoke and allergens. Its clean air delivery rate (arguably one of the most important aspects of an air purifier) is 350 cfm for smoke, a relatively high rate compared to Consumer Reports’ other top-ranking options. It also uses a machine-washable activated carbon pre-filter as well as HEPA filter, making it effective for filtering rooms up to 540 square feet.
$255.99 at Amazon (originally $319.99)
14
Amazon
LifeStraw filtering water bottle (46% off)
Using LifeStraw's signature micro-filtration membrane to remove 99.99% of all waterborne bacteria, parasites and micro-plastics, this water bottle will provide 4,000 liters of fresh drinking water in its lifespan. It's made with dishwasher-safe BPA-free plastic and can hold 22 ounces of water at once.
$19.95 at Amazon (originally $49.95)
