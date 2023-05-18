Keep These Emergency Items At Home If Your Kids Are Accident-Prone

You don’t have to be a Type-A helicopter parent to worry about your little one’s safety in your home. This is particularly true if your child is prone to bumps, bruises, cuts and other kinds of accidents. If you have a rambunctious kiddo or just want to be prepared for general bodily boo-boos, you’re likely wondering what to keep in your personal first aid kit.
According to Dr. Yami Cazorla-Lancaster, a board-certified pediatrician and author of “A Parent’s Guide to Intuitive Eating,” the first step to responding to an accident is to try to stay as calm as you can and assess the situation.
“Know the difference between an urgent situation and an emergency,” Cazorla-Lancaster told HuffPost. “An emergency involves loss of consciousness or altered consciousness, difficulty breathing, obvious fracture (such as an open fracture or a visible deformity of a limb), profuse blood loss or continued bleeding you can’t stop.”
While any kid in pain deserves immediate attention and care, things like a broken fingernail slammed in a door or a gnarly bruise from tripping likely don’t require calling 911. When a little one falls or bumps into something sharp, Dr. Cazorla-Lancaster recommends trying to calm yourself and the kid, then checking their breathing and consciousness.
“Make sure they are breathing without difficulty, assess [their] level of consciousness, then do a head-to-toe check to assess injuries,” Cazorla-Lancaster said. “Apply firm pressure to any area that is bleeding. If needed, call 911 or go to the ER. If it is not an emergency, call the doctor if needed to assess if they need to be seen.”
Cazorla-Lancaster does recommend keeping your pediatrician’s number handy (and any after-hours numbers they may have), along with contact information for poison control.
To help your family stay happy and healthy, Cazorla-Lancaster and registered nurse Stephanie Klipp offered suggestions for stocking your child’s emergency first aid kits.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts we consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.
An emergency first aid kit with all the things
Stephanie Klipp
, a nurse in Philadelphia who specializes in wound care, said parents should keep tweezers, alcohol and iodine pads, gauze, wound wipes, an emergency mylar blanket and of course, a ton of different sizes of Band-Aids on hand in case their little one has an accident.
While you could spend a ton of time and money gathering all those materials, we love this compact kit that contains everything that Klipp recommended and boasts a 4.6 rating on Amazon.
Band-Aids on Band-Aids on Band-Aids
Dr. Yami Cazorla-Lancaster
, a board-certified pediatrician and author of “A Parent’s Guide to Intuitive Eating
," said that you really can never have enough Band-Aids or bandages.
We love this 280-piece family pack containing a variety of bandages in different shapes and materials. Keep some in your wallet or bag, in the car and anywhere else to have ready in case your little one gets a boo-boo.
Antibiotic and hydrocortisone ointments
Both Klipp and Cazorla-Lancaster recommend keeping antibiotic and hydrocortisone ointments on hand as well. Per Cazorla-Lancaster, antibiotic ointment helps heal and prevent infections in minor cuts and wounds, and hydrocortisone helps ease redness, swelling and itching.
Self-closure elastic bandage wraps
Klipp recommends keeping some self-closing elastic bandage wraps in your home as well. They gave give support to a twisted ankles or wrists, but also can work as a protective, compressive layer over bandages and gauze if your little one has a big cut or wound.
Ibuprofen, acetaminophen and an antihistamine
In terms of rounding out your medicine cabinet, Cazorla-Lancaster recommends keeping any brand of children's ibuprofen, acetaminophen and antihistamine in the house. Ibuprofen and acetaminophen can help with pain relief and reducing fevers, and antihistamines can relieve pain and irritations to allergies, hives and bug bites and stings.
A rapid clotting packet to stop bleeding
For if your little one has a big accident (one that includes major bleeding), Klipp recommends keeping some rapid clotting packets around the house, like this sterile, non-stinging powder.
Ice packs for pain, swelling and inflammation
When you think kids and accidents, ice packs are a no-brainer. Even if your little one is more emotionally upset about a fall than phsyically injured, handing them an ice pack can smooth that over, too. While you can go for the old bag of frozen peas, if you have really accident-prone kiddos, Cazorla-Lancaster recommends getting some specific ice packs, either instant single-use options or reusable ones, to help with pain, swelling and inflammation when your child trips or twists something.
Hot packs for soothing and comfort
Cazorla-Lancaster also recommends keeping hot packs on hand, whether you like reusable or one-use options, for soothing sore muscles, warming up cold hands and feet and simply offering some soothing for headaches or stomachaches.