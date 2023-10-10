Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed.
When you’re facing a natural disaster, extreme weather event or roadside emergency, having a stocked and updated safety kit is a relief and, in some cases, a lifesaving move.
We’ve done extensive reporting on emergency preparedness, and now that Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is officially here, we would be remiss to not provide a list of safety essentials that are on sale and worth stocking up on.
Through Oct. 11, save on must-have essentials like the cult-favorite LifeStraw personal water filter, a rechargeable and waterproof lighter and a 250-piece survival kit that meets all your safety needs.
Dibbatu fire blankets (43% off)
This pack contains two flame-retardant blankets that can safely and effectively suffocate flames, without any kind of formal training needed. They are constructed of high temperature-resistant material that makes them reusable if undamaged after a fire.
Explorer rechargeable waterproof lighter (55% off)
This electric wind- and waterproof lighter is easily recharged via USB so you never have to worry about having a backup source of lighter fluid in an emergency situation. It also comes attached to paracord lanyard so it can be worn around the neck or tied onto a backpack strap.
RunningSnail emergency weather radio (37% off)
In situations where cell service is down or batteries are depleted, this hand-crank and battery-powered emergency radio can keep users up to date with NOAA weather advisories
in their area. There's also a USB charging cable to keep phones charged, a loud SOS alarm for emergencies and a handy LED lamp to light dark areas.
iWalk portable charger with USB-C connection (32% off)
This portable charging bank delivers lightning fast charging power to most iPhone 15 models. Lightweight and ultra-compact, it also features a digital display so you can keep tabs on how much power it has left.
Halo Bolt Air emergency car jump starter and tire pump (20% off)
This handheld device can be used to jump-start a full-sized car or SUV using the included jumper cables, but it also has a built-in air compressor you can use to quickly inflate tires, balls, rafts, air mattresses, and more (it comes with four interchangeable nozzles). The Halo Bolt Air also has a powerful LED floodlight and two USB ports for charging your essential electronics.
A seatbelt cutter and window breaker (50% off)
If in a potentially dangerous situation inside of a car, this emergency keychain can be important to have. It has a razor-sharp stainless-steel blade that can quickly slice through a jammed seatbelt, and a stainless steel spike that can break through tempered glass.
Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station (29% off)
With the Jackery 300 portable power station, you can charge important electronic devices like phones and tablets on the go or during a power outage. It uses a completely silent rechargeable lithium battery or it can be charged with Jackery solar panels
(on sale below).
Jackery SolarSaga portable solar panel (34% off)
If you need to operate your Jackery or possibly other portable power stations, this Jackery SolarSaga portable and water-resistant solar panel can quickly and effectively convert sunlight into power.
Everlit first aid kit (32% off)
This Everlit emergency pouch contains 250-pieces of first aid essentials like bandages, wound dressings and burn compresses as well as some basic tactical supplies.
Eveready LED flashlight four-pack (36% off)
This four-pack of basic flashlights is perfect to bulk up your emergency stash. Each of these battery-operated torches offer up to five times the brightness level compared to standard LED lights and offer a runtime of up to 30 hours.
Hihegd 250-piece survival kit (26% off)
Perfect for camping trips, earthquakes and other events, this comprehensive survival kit contains 250 items that include everything from multi-purpose tools to fire-starters to a mylar safety tent.
Nebo rechargeable waterproof flashlight and power bank (20% off)
Use this powerfully bright LED and rechargeable flashlight to light your way or juice up your depleting devices if you don't have access to electricity. It features five light modes, including a strobe mode that can help call attention to you during emergencies, and up to 12,000 lumens of light. Because it's waterproof, it won't let you down in a storm. According to the brand, it can even be submerged in a meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.
Coleman 3-burner propane camping stove (47% off)
To boil hot water or heat up a meal in instances when electric ranges are unusable, a portable gas-powered stove like this trusted option by Coleman can be a lifesaving essential. This high-output stove has three adjustable burners, consistent pressure flow and can fold up compactly with a handle for easy transport.
Igloo 52-quart Celadon BMX cooler (20% off)
This durable 52-quart-capacity cooler by Igloo uses what the brand calls “Cool Riser” technology to improve cooling performance by elevating the internal body away from hot surfaces.
Etekcity camping lantern 4-pack (25% off)
These four battery-operated LED camping lanterns offer 140 lumens' worth of 360-degree dimmable lighting and up to 50 hours worth of run time. When not in use, they collapse into compact cylinders for easy storage and offer a weather-resistant construction. There's even a "secret" storage space at the top where you can stash valuables like keys or spare batteries.
Energizer LED headlamps (32% off)
This AAA battery-operated 315-lumens headlamps has five different light modes, including a red night light, and a durable and weather-resistant construction. It can illuminate objects up to 85 meters away.
LifeStraw personal water filter (50% off)
This portable filtering straw has stood up to rigorous lab testing protocols for water filters and is a must-have for frequent hikers and campers, too. The micro-filtration membrane removes 99.99% of all waterborne bacteria, parasites and micro-plastics and will provide 4,000 liters of fresh drinking water in its lifespan.
Membrane Solutions gravity water filter (13% off)
Using four stages of micro-filtration and a membrane that claims to remove up to 99.99% of contaminants from water such as E. coli and heavy metals, this gravity-fed system has a six-liter capacity. The filter can be used like a water filtering straw directly from a water source, or connected to the hangable bladder bag.