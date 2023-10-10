Amazon

Nebo rechargeable waterproof flashlight and power bank (20% off)

Use this powerfully bright LED and rechargeable flashlight to light your way or juice up your depleting devices if you don't have access to electricity. It features five light modes, including a strobe mode that can help call attention to you during emergencies, and up to 12,000 lumens of light. Because it's waterproof, it won't let you down in a storm. According to the brand, it can even be submerged in a meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.