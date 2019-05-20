Emilia Clarke Was Afraid Beyoncé Would Hate Her After The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale

Being that Beyoncé famously sang, “Who run the world? Girls,” it doesn’t come as a huge shock that she’d be a fan of Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) — Mother of Dragons, Breaker of Chains, the Unburnt and the Protector of the Seven Kingdoms.

And as it turns out she truly is a fan... or was?

Clarke told the New Yorker in an interview published Sunday that she bumped into Queen Bey at an Oscars after-party that the pop star threw with her husband Jay-Z in March — before the premiere of the eighth and final season of the epic HBO hit — and Beyoncé was brimming with love for Dany.

As Clarke recalls, at the moment of their brief encounter, she was “six glasses of champagne in” aka pretty tanked.

“I see this vision, this angel, this incredible woman float towards me,” Clarke told the magazine about Beyoncé. “I can’t quite control myself. And Beyoncé says to me, ‘Oh, my goodness, it’s so wonderful to meet you. I think you’re brilliant.’”

Taylor Hill via Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Emilia Clarke and Beyoncé

Yet, Clarke, knowing full well that her character would snap and disappoint all those people who named their children Daenerys and Khaleesi, was, well, terrified by admiration for her character and said at the moment, she was “on the verge of tears.”

“I could see myself reflected in her eyes. I could see her go, ‘Oh, no. I misjudged this. This girl is crazy and I’m not going to have a real conversation with another celebrity … ’” Clarke noted to the New Yorker that she is a full-fledged member of the BeyHive, has seen Beyoncé in concert and thinks she’s “wonderful.”

But all she could think during that moment was:

“Please still think that I’m representing women in a really fabulous way!”

Clarke said the experience was a tricky one for her: “I was just, like, Oh, my God, my absolute idol in life is saying that she likes me, and I know for a fact that by the end of this season she’s going to hate me.”

Although we’re now aware of how some people feel about the once beloved Dany after Sunday night’s series finale, Beyoncé hasn’t made any public remarks yet.

So, for Clarke’s sake, hopefully, her hero is still crazy in love with her as an actress … if not so much for Daenerys.