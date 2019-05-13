ENTERTAINMENT

Emilia Clarke Admits It Took Booze To Deal With THAT Episode Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

The actress posted about how she dealt with filming and watching Daenerys Targaryen in Season 8, Episode 5’s “The Bells.”

(Spoilers follow for Season 8, Episode 5 of “Game of Thrones.”)

It seems Emilia Clarke was drinking like a Lannister at a Dornish vineyard when she filmed and then on Sunday night watched the penultimate episode of “Game of Thrones,” titled “The Bells.”

The upsetting episode centered on her much-loved character, Daenerys Targaryen, becoming daddy’s little girl as she burnt King’s Landing to the ground and killed tons of innocent people after making an impulsive, rage-fueled decision.

Thanks to visions and some foreshadowing, many predicted that the courageous and compassionate Dany would snap after the loss of her identity, closest friends and nephew-lover (Jon Snow played by Kit Harington) and become the Mad Queen. But due to the show’s rushed final season, which resulted in some flimsy character development, many fans had a hard time swallowing the character’s seemingly quick Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde-like flip — including Clarke herself.

“This is what it took not only to shoot ep5...but to watch it too!” the actress wrote alongside the hashtag #soshockingitblewmywigoff and a photo of herself in a bald cap holding a giant bottle of booze.

Thanks for a bit of levity after that difficult episode, Emilia. Many of us experienced hair loss from stress after watching it as well.

