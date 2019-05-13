Emilia Clarke Admits It Took Booze To Deal With THAT Episode Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

(Spoilers follow for Season 8, Episode 5 of “Game of Thrones.”)

It seems Emilia Clarke was drinking like a Lannister at a Dornish vineyard when she filmed and then on Sunday night watched the penultimate episode of “Game of Thrones,” titled “The Bells.”

The upsetting episode centered on her much-loved character, Daenerys Targaryen, becoming daddy’s little girl as she burnt King’s Landing to the ground and killed tons of innocent people after making an impulsive, rage-fueled decision.

Thanks to visions and some foreshadowing, many predicted that the courageous and compassionate Dany would snap after the loss of her identity, closest friends and nephew-lover (Jon Snow played by Kit Harington) and become the Mad Queen. But due to the show’s rushed final season, which resulted in some flimsy character development, many fans had a hard time swallowing the character’s seemingly quick Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde-like flip — including Clarke herself.

“This is what it took not only to shoot ep5...but to watch it too!” the actress wrote alongside the hashtag #soshockingitblewmywigoff and a photo of herself in a bald cap holding a giant bottle of booze.

Thanks for a bit of levity after that difficult episode, Emilia. Many of us experienced hair loss from stress after watching it as well.