Emilia Clarke Finally Exposes The True 'Game Of Thrones' Coffee Cup Culprit

Emilia Clark has had enough of her “Game of Thrones” co-stars draggin’ her name through the mud.

The Dragon Queen actor appeared Wednesday on “Fallon Tonight” and finally cleared the air on who left the coffee cup in a shot during Episode 4 of the HBO show’s final season.

Fans have puzzled over the cup’s owner since the episode aired in May. The waters were further muddied as multiple cast members were quizzed about the culprit; the actors simply pointed the finger at other co-stars.

Earlier this year, Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, told Fallon that the cup belonged to the person it was placed in front of in the shot: Clarke.

Clarke refuted that implication, claiming the true perpetrator had admitted to her (while possibly a little drunk) that it was him.

“He’s like, ‘I think so. I’m sorry, darling, I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you,’” Clarke said.

Watch the clip to get some answers. The truth is “Vary” surprising: