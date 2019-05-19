Emilia Clarke Reveals 'Game Of Thrones' Prop She Wasn't Allowed To Keep

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s “Game Of Thrones,” said she hoped to take home a specific prop after the series finished filming but was told she couldn’t.

Which item did the Mother of Dragons hope to nab? A memento of her fire-breathing babies, of course.

“I wanted to keep the [dragon] eggs, dammit, but they weren’t giving them!” Clarke told People magazine. “I think everybody else nicked something, I didn’t get to grab anything.”

In the hit show, the three eggs, each appearing to be the size of an ostrich egg, contained Daenerys’s unborn dragon children: Drogon, Viserion and Rhaegal.

“Dragon’s eggs, from the Shadow Lands beyond Asshai,” said Magister Illyrio. “The eons have turned them to stone, yet still they bum bright with beauty.”



“I shall treasure them always.” Dany had heard tales of such eggs, but she had never seen one, nor thought to see one. pic.twitter.com/oXynizL3sv — 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘢 (@thronesrings) April 2, 2019

Some other “Game Of Thrones” cast members were more successful in grabbing a few keepsakes, according to People.

“I got to keep my corset,” said Sophie Turner, a.k.a. Sansa Stark. “And friendships that will last a lifetime.”

Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, echoed her on-screen sister’s emotional sentiment. “I got to keep a lot of memories,” she said, adding that she’s also suffered “some cuts and bruises” to remember the show by.

Friendships are sweet and all, but in our opinion, Kristian Nairn, who played Hodor, managed to grab one of the most iconic items from the series.

“I took a little piece of the door,” Nairn told People. “It broke off in my hand... a little piece with the false snow on that, so I kept that, and it was in my script, so I kept a piece of that forever.”

The highly anticipated series finale is set to air Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.