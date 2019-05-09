Emilia Clarke Breaks Silence On 'Game Of Thrones' Starbucks Cup Goof

Warning: spoilers for “Game of Thrones” below.

Emilia Clarke has spoken out about the rogue Starbucks cup that made it into a scene in Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones.”

The cup’s positioning in front of her character, Daenerys Targaryen, during the banquet of Winterfell led some fans to blame the British actress for the blunder.

Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, hinted as much in an interview Tuesday with late-night TV host Conan O’Brien. “Emilia probably drinks too much coffee,” he quipped.

Clarke, however, apparently attempted to clear her name on Wednesday with a photograph she posted to Instagram. It shows her with “Thrones” co-stars Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister).

Clarke is clutching a coffee cup ― but it’s not branded Starbucks.

“Did I just stumble upon the truth here?!” she captioned the image. “The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea…”

Check out the post here:

Clarke also dismissed the notion that her picture was a spoiler. Momoa, whose character perished in an earlier season, was “a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa,” she wrote.

The photograph does not totally prove Clarke wasn’t responsible for the cup blunder, and her Insta-defense likely would not convince a court of law, presided over by the High Sparrow or otherwise.

But it did open up further speculation about who should be blamed.

Some eagle-eyed fans turned their attention to Sophie Turner (who plays Sansa Stark) with the emergence of this picture of her carrying a Starbucks cup that Bella Ramsey (who plays Lyanna Mormont) shared online: