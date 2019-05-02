Emilia Clarke Reveals Which Remaining ‘Game Of Thrones’ Episode Is 'Even Bigger'

“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke has revealed which of the show’s final three episodes deserves to be watched on a huge television because of its scale.

The British actress, who plays Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, on Wednesday told late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel that Episodes 4, 5 and 6 “are all insane.”

But one of them, in particular, is “going to be mental,” she said.

And it is …

“Episode 5 is bigger!” Clarke told Kimmel. “Episode 5 is huuhh,” she added, with an appropriate arm gesture.

What?!? Even bigger than Sunday’s epic Battle of Winterfell?

Apparently so.

Clarke advised viewers to “find the biggest TV you can” to watch it.

Let’s hope the scenes are a bit lighter.

She also spilled the beans on a very awkward chat with Beyoncé at an Oscars after-party and revealed what she really thought about that weird waxwork of Daenerys that’s been unveiled by Dublin’s National Wax Museum Plus.