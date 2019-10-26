Emilia Clarke Rings In Birthday With Sweetest 'Game of Thrones' Reunion Photo

Emilia Clarke celebrated her birthday with some of her former “Game of Thrones” co-stars in a nostalgia-inducing affair.

The actor, known for playing Daenerys Targaryen on the show, posted an Instagram photo on Saturday showing her with Jason Momoa and Kit Harington.

The trio, who were all smiles, were celebrating Clarke’s 33rd birthday. Momoa, who played Khal Drogo, can be seen hugging Clarke and Harington, who played Jon Snow.

“Reunions never looked this hairy,” Clarke wrote in the caption.

Clarke, who stars in the upcoming romantic comedy “Last Christmas,” shared photos on Instagram of her other birthday celebrations this week. In one photo, the actor was captured smiling in front of a candlelit dessert at a hotel in Paris.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” aired the final episode of its eighth and last season in May.

Fans have since enjoyed seeing the cast reunite on various occasions.

Momoa and Clarke appeared together on BBC One’s “The Graham Norton Show” on Friday.

The “Aquaman” actor posted stills of his visit to the show on Instagram, sending sweet birthday wishes to Clarke.

“I love u my Khalessi,” he wrote. “Happy birthday love.”