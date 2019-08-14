See Emilia Clarke In Her First Post-'Game Of Thrones' Movie, 'Last Christmas'

It didn’t end well for Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen in “Game of Thrones,” but the actress is on to a new gig now.

A trailer just dropped for her first project since the epic HBO series concluded in May, and she’s no queen. In “Last Christmas,” she’s a saleswoman at a London Christmas store who nearly died from a life-threatening illness. (Clarke in real life had two aneurysms during “Game of Thrones.”)

In a preview for the rom-com due out Nov. 8, her Kate meets hunky dude Tom (Henry Golding from “Crazy Rich Asians”), and she gets many chances to show her comedic chops in an elf costume. Michelle Yeoh (also from “Crazy Rich Asians”) co-stars.

Emma Thompson, who wrote the script, pops in as Clarke’s mother.

Kate drinks too much and gets a bird turd splattered in her eye.

The film looks likes sweet holiday candy ― and we’re craving some.