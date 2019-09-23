ENTERTAINMENT

Emilia Clarke Loses Again At Emmy Awards And Fans Are Breathing Fire

The "Game of Thrones" star "was robbed," several people complained on Twitter.

Emilia Clarke lost her final chance Sunday to win an Emmy Award for playing Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones” ― and fans on Twitter were ticked.

Clarke was beaten by Jodie Comer of “Killing Eve” for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. That made it four defeats in four nominations for Clarke, with the previous three in the best supporting category.

Clarke’s loyalists protested:

