Emilia Clarke Doesn’t Do Selfies With Fans For A Refreshingly Human Reason

Snapping a selfie with Emilia Clarke — who portrayed Daenerys “The Mother of Dragons” Targaryen on “Game of Thrones” for nearly 10 years — would be a pretty fire Instagram post.

But according to the most recent episode of the “Table Manners with Jessie Ware” podcast, the 33-year-old actor doesn’t snap photos with random fans when they spot her in public anymore.

Clarke told the hosts of the podcast that instead of selfies, she asks fans if she can sign something of theirs.

“Because as soon as you sign something, you have to have an interaction with that person,” she explained. “Then you have a chat and you’re actually having a truthful human-to-human thing, as opposed to it being this other thing that probably isn’t nice for them and isn’t that nice for you.”

Clarke went on to explain that she loves mingling with people and that no longer being able to just pop into a local shop and chat with somebody is one of the things she misses “most about anonymity.”

“So then when someone’s asking me for a selfie, I want to be able to provide for them what it is they’re after. … When you do a signing thing, you can actually look into their eyes and have a proper real human thing,” she said.

FilmMagic via Getty Images Emilia Clarke and co-star Alfie Allen sign autographs for "Game of Thrones" during Comic-Con International in 2012.

The actor noted that she decided to use this tactic after a few weird experiences, including a fan asking her to take a selfie with him while she was in the middle of having a panic attack in an airport “brought on by complete exhaustion.”

“I was on the phone to my mum saying, ‘I feel like I can’t breathe, I don’t know what’s going on,’” she explained. “I’m crying and crying, and this guy’s like, ‘Can I get a selfie?’ I was like, ‘I can’t breathe, I’m really sorry.’”

Spending the time to sign something, rather than taking a fleeting selfie, has contributed to her own mental well-being.

“I signed up for [fame],” she said. “I’ve just been trying to navigate how I can [interact with fans] without feeling like my soul is completely empty. Because they don’t really want to talk to you.”

But, of course, it appears that Clarke will make exceptions to this rule. Like, say, you’re Stevie Nicks and you decide to walk over to her and bow to her mid-concert, just to show her how much of a fan you are. Then, sure, it seems like Clarke will gladly pose for a photo.