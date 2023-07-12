Emilia Clarke And Olivia Colman Show Off Their Very Specific North American Accents

Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman. David M. Benett via Getty Images/Kevin Winter via Getty Images

This is like, totally funny, don’t cha know.

British actors Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman were interviewing one another for an “Off the Cuff” video segment for Vogue Wednesday, when they were forced to ask one another to fulfill a hilarious request.

Clarke was asked by Colman to do her “best California accent” while reciting her “Game of Thrones” character Daenerys Targaryen’s famous line: “I will take what is mine with fire and blood.”

Clarke then asked Colman to recite a line from her “The Crown” character Queen Elizabeth II in a Canadian accent: “It is fun to be queen, sometimes.”

Clarke completely nailed the West Coast valley girl twang, while Colman, flustered, did a bit more of a Minnesota or Wisconsin accent — but it was still pretty solid, no doubt aboot it.

This isn’t the first time Clarke has wowed audiences with her California accent.

In 2015, she did the very distinctive accent for Jimmy Kimmel. She told the late night host that she learned how to do the accent from multiple viewings of “Clueless,” so, like, if seeing Khaleesi talk like Cher is totally buggin’ you out, blame Amy Heckerling.

