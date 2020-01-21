Emilia Clarke's Tiny Puppy Is Her New Sun And Stars

Emilia Clarke is now the mother of three dragons, one dog and a tiny new puppy.

The “Game of Thrones” star introduced her new “main squeeze” and “light of my goddamn life,” Ted, to her Instagram followers Tuesday.

She shared three snaps of her pint-sized little love, crowning him the “most beautiful puppy in the entire world” and warning followers to gear up for an onslaught of puppy snaps.

Clarke’s “Game of Thrones” co-stars Richard Madden (Robb Stark) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) were apparently at a loss for words, reveling in the cuteness with a series of crying and heart-eyes emojis.

Clarke, who rose to fame for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the series from 2011 until the show wrapped last year, is also mother to one other dog, named Roxy, who has also made a few appearances on her social media.