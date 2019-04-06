Emilia Clarke went from being the Mother of Dragons to the Mother of Puppies on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

The “Game of Thrones” star assisted host Stephen Colbert in bringing attention to rescue dogs that are up for adoption from New York’s North Shore Animal League.

The pair weren’t averse to telling a few little Thrones-themed lies to promote the animals, which included an adorable yellow lab mix called Sansa Bark.