Emilia Clarke sings her heart out in the newest trailer for “Last Christmas,” which opens with a powerful a capella rendition of the 1984 Wham! holiday classic the film is named for.

Clarke, last seen as Daenerys in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” plays Kate, a woman who works as an elf in a British Christmas store and has been struggling since experiencing some kind of medical emergency a year earlier. She falls for the enigmatic Tom, played by Henry Golding of “Crazy Rich Asians.”

When the first trailer dropped last month, fans went wild with speculation about Golding’s mysterious character because he was never seen interacting with anyone else. Some guessed he was a ghost, perhaps even the spirit of the heart donor who gave Kate a new organ, thus giving the film a direct connection to the lyrics of the song and explaining the medical crisis.

But filmmaker Paul Feig told Radio Times that the fan theories were wrong.

“It makes me laugh because it’s this romantic comedy and then everyone is treating it like it’s ‘The Matrix,’” he told the website. “It’s just a lovely Christmas movie!”

“Last Christmas” opens Nov. 8.