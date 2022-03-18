'CODA' Star Emilia Jones Confirms Something Really Personal About Will Smith

“CODA” star Emilia Jones is making the rounds on the awards circuit and loving every celebrity-filled minute of it. (Watch the video below.)

On Thursday, she told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon that she sat at the same table as director Steven Spielberg and movie power couple Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

But perhaps the highlight so far was smelling, er, meeting “King Richard” star Will Smith at the Screen Actors Guild awards.

She said she first saw him from afar, but didn’t want to fangirl him and approach. She couldn’t help but notice how “gorgeous,” “flawless” and “perfect” he was, she said.

She did finally meet him, though, as evidenced by a photo that Fallon shared.

“All I could think was that he must look and smell amazing,” she told the host. “He must smell gorgeous. And then I met him and he did! ... I can confirm he smells amazing.”

