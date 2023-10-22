Emily Blunt Apologizes For Resurfaced Fat-Shaming Comment

Emily Blunt referred to a restaurant worker as “enormous” during an interview back in 2012. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Emily Blunt is apologizing for fat-shaming a restaurant worker in a recently resurfaced interview that aired more than a decade ago.

In the rediscovered clip that’s been circulating the internet this week, the “Oppenheimer” star appeared on the “Jonathan Ross Show” where she referred to a female server as “enormous,” prompting a wave of backlash from social media users.

Blunt, 40, issued an apology for her “insensitive” and “hurtful” comments in a statement shared with People over the weekend.

“I just need to address this head-on, as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12 years ago,” Blunt told the outlet. “I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show.”

She continued, “I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone, so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for.”

“And yet it happened, and I said it, and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better.”

Social media users on X, formerly Twitter, shared reactions to the British actor’s “blantantly fatphobic” comment from the resurfaced footage.

Why did she even say that? Not necessary at all — Callie (@CalliePhakathi) October 20, 2023

Emily Blunt being blatantly fatphobic wasn’t on my 2023 bingo card but here we are pic.twitter.com/iD4fyMFF0t — orca supporter (@justmarahere) October 19, 2023

The actual interaction with the waitress was a cute funny story, she could have just said that cuz there was zero need to describe the waitress… it added nothing to the story, just flat out rude — Mario🧜🏽♀️ (@mmdisney200) October 20, 2023

Other X users applauded the star for owning up to her words and apologizing.

i love that she had no ego to admit it was indeed a very insensitive thing to say and completely unrelated too. this speaks volumes when it comes to one’s growth. so many would brush this off and say those who got offended are “soft”. really cool and mature of her. — maayu (@maayu_122) October 21, 2023

I mean… people can change the way they think in 11 years. Pretty sure most people criticizing her used to say the same thing or even worse 11 years ago — 𝚐𝚊𝚋𝚒𝚞 (@gabiu_x) October 20, 2023

I’m happy that she acknowledged the harm but I would love for her to talk about how she has addressed her fatphobia.



She made it seem like this was out of character for her when really a lot of us are fatphobic and we have to be real about that in order to change it. — Andrew (@AsAndrewSpeaks) October 20, 2023

During the 2012 TV interview, Blunt began recounting her dining experience at a Chili’s restaurant in the small town of Thibodaux, Louisiana, while shooting her film, “Looper,” which premiered that same year.

“If you go to Chili’s, you can see why so many of our American friends are enormous,” Ross interjected.

“Well, the girl who was serving me was enormous,” Blunt replied. “I think she got freebie meals at Chili’s.”

“Nothing wrong with that,” Ross added.

Blunt went on to share that the waitress recognized her during the meal and asked her what she was doing at the chain restaurant.

“She was like, ‘Are y’all shooting a movie here?’” Blunt recalled to Ross while mimicking the waitresses’ southern accent.

She added: “And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m shooting a film called Looper.’ And she went, ‘Looper?’ And I went, ‘Yeah.’ And she went, ‘Y’all just made that up.’”