Emily Blunt Sings An Apology To Chris Martin Over 'A Quiet Place' Musical Oversight

Emily Blunt has frequently used “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as a platform to showcase her oft-overlooked vocal chops, and the actor’s appearance on Monday was no exception.

The “Devil Wears Prada” star took to the stage to perform a parody version of Coldplay’s 2002 hit “In My Place.” The song’s lyrics were rewritten as a belated apology to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Blunt’s jestful effort to make amends came in response to Martin’s attempt at connecting with her and her husband, John Krasinski, on a supposed musical treatment of the couple’s science fiction film “A Quiet Place.”

In an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” earlier this month, Martin revealed that he’d sent Blunt and Krasinski the cheeky concept. The musical, he said, would have simply featured him silently mouthing lyrics while pretending to play a piano.

Neither Blunt nor Krasinski replied, Martin added.

Shortly after the singer-songwriter’s interview aired, however, Krasinski responded on Instagram, blaming his wife for the oversight.

On Monday’s show, Blunt shared her take on what happened.

The Martin debacle, she told the host, made her “realize I’m not the best sort of texter-backer in general.”

“I basically felt that I’d left [Martin’s message] too late, at which point British people have a tendency ... when there’s an issue, we sort of sweep it under the carpet and pretend it never existed,” she explained before her musical apology. “I just kind of erased Chris Martin from my life in that moment, and I now deeply regret it.”

Fortunately, Martin could still get his shot at collaborating with Blunt and Krasinski, as “A Quiet Place: Part II” is due out on March 20. Krasinski directed and co-wrote the sequel, which sees Blunt reprising her role as Evelyn Abbott.